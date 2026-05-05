Tragic motorcycle accident claims lives of two brothers before their BECE examinations

Seidu Mohammed Tofick's empty desk serves as a haunting reminder of lost potential

Community mourns deep loss as examination begins amidst grief and silence

A community in the Upper West Region has been plunged into grief following a fatal road accident on the Wa-Charia road that claimed the lives of two brothers.

One of the victims was a final-year student scheduled to begin his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) this week.

A BECE candidate and his young brother die in a tragic accident on the Wa-Charia road. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The deceased have been identified as Seidu Mohammed Tofick, a final-year Junior High School student, and his younger brother, Ibrahim Dienie Khalid, who was in Basic 8.

Both were pupils of the Charia Roman Catholic Junior High School.

Siblings die on journey to BECE examination centre

According to family members, the tragedy struck on the evening of Sunday, May 3, 2026, as the two brothers were travelling by motorcycle from Charia to Wa.

The purpose of their journey was, amongst other things, to locate and visit the older brother's examination centre in preparation for the start of the BECE exams on Monday, May 4, 2026.

A report by 3news indicated that the motorcycle was involved in a serious collision during the trip, resulting in the immediate and untimely deaths of both siblings.

In accordance with Islamic burial customs, the BECE candidate and his brother were laid to rest the same day.

Somber start to BECE exams

The atmosphere at the Charia examination centre remained heavy as the 2026 BECE commenced.

Ibrahim Abubakari Wangara, a regional correspondent of TV3 Ghana, who visited the venue, reported a poignant scene where the seat assigned to the deceased student remained vacant.

The empty desk, bearing Index Number 17, served as a silent tribute to Seidu Mohammed Tofick, whose academic journey was cut short just hours before his final papers.

The Charia community and the Roman Catholic Junior High School have been deeply affected by the loss.

However, when approached for a statement regarding the tragedy, school authorities declined to comment.

They indicated that they are awaiting formal permission from the Ghana Education Service (GES) before addressing the media on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh