Elon Musk’s X Launches App To Rival WhatsApp, Details Emerge

X has introduced a new standalone messaging app for iOS, in a bid to offer a different feel for private communication

The features of the new app include end-to-end encryption, disappearing messages, and group chats to compete with WhatsApp

Netizens who reacted to the launch of the app have given reviews following its release

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Social media giant X has launched a stand-alone messaging app known as XChat.

The app, which was introduced on April 24, 2026, is now available on iOS devices.

Elon Musk’s company launches a new standalone app called XChat. Photo credit: @FABRICE COFFRINI, Kenneth Cheung/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The debut of the new app is a major leap in the ambitions of Elon Musk's company as it moves into private communication services.

With its unique features, the new messaging app allows users to message their existing X contacts, share files, and make audio and video calls.

It allows for private communication with end-to-end encryption, no ads, and no tracking.

The app also links with your existing X account, allowing users to connect instantly without creating a new network.

A report by TechCrunch said the app has been tested by a limited number of users, providing the company the opportunity to modify and enhance its user experience before wider rollout.

The launch of XChat is an indication of Elon Musk’s earlier desire to transform X into an all-in-one “everything app,” where services such as messaging, payments, shopping, and content creation will be contained on the platform.

A new messaging app has been launched to rival WhatsApp. Photo credit: @Cheng Xin /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Features of XChat

A report by Var India disclosed that the newly launched messaging tool only requires an X account to sign up.

The app, which is currently on iOS, also allows users to connect with existing X contacts.

It also has disappearing messages for sensitive conversations, an ad-free experience with a strict no-advertising policy, with zero tracking and no hidden tracking mechanisms.

Reactions to XChat launch

Social media users who shared views on the launch of XChat include:

@itsKalta stated:

“Less than a day from release… XChat is already ranking high!”

@nextgenmove joined:

“Great product! Please make it easier to switch between business and personal accounts so we don’t have to log out and log in again.”

@benintechboy added:

“XChat in my opinion is just boring. I expected something completely different.”

@Kochara13 stated:

“With 𝕏 Chat you can securely send files, as it is fully encrypted and also supports audio/video calls and file transfers. Invite your friends and family members.”

@AIYFUU stated:

“What kind of garbage is this? Isn’t it just taking private messages from X and making a software out of it? What other functions does it have? Is there any connection with design?”

WhatsApp begins testing paid feature

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that WhatsApp has confirmed it is testing a new subscription service, WhatsApp Plus.

The service is currently being rolled out to a limited number of users as part of an early testing phase.

The platform, owned by Meta, has set different pricing tiers across regions, with dates for the African region yet to be announced.

Source: YEN.com.gh