Captain Smart has raised concerns over his intentions and plans regarding the US Embassy in Accra

This comes after he accused the embassy of racism and planned to lead a massive demonstration

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the treatment of visa applicants

Popular Ghanaian media personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has announced his decision to demonstrate against the US Embassy in Accra.

He made this disclosure while speaking on his programme, Onua Maakye, on Onua TV.

Captain Smart announces decision to demonstrate against the US Embassy. Photo credit: @Onua TV/Facebook, Mike Kemp /Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to him, the decision to take to the streets was due to what he believes is the bad treatment meted out to Ghanaians who throng the embassy in Accra, hoping to secure visas.

“Tell the US Embassy to stop misbehaving, because it does not make sense that a small country like Ghana, we have offered you a huge space to build and operate, and afterwards you disrespect us in that manner.”

He went on to accuse the US Embassy in Ghana of racism, adding that their actions towards Ghanaians who apply for visas are disrespectful.

“Your actions towards us show no respect. You guys are racists. Woe betides you if you do not find a proper place for Ghanaians seeking visas to the US. I will pass by today. Ghanaians are afraid of you, but I am not.

“Do you know that someone who went to the embassy on Thursday killed a snake there? So what would have happened if they were unable to kill it? We will demonstrate against you. Even if I am the only one, I will pick up a flag and do it. I will demonstrate against the American Embassy for disrespecting Ghanaians.”

Onua TV presenter Captain Smart cries out over the treatment meted out to Ghanaians at the US Embassy. Photo credit: Onua TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Ghana has, meanwhile, ranked 16th among the top African countries with the highest visa refusal rates to the US.

Somalia took the first spot with 83.52%, South Sudan came in second with 76.09%, Gambia was ranked third with 75.29%, Guinea-Bissau took the fourth spot with 75.17%, and Senegal followed in fifth place with 73.96%.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 5,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Captain Smart’s plan to demonstrate

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on Captain Smart’s comments regarding the US Embassy in Accra.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“Ghana will not forget you for speaking up against the treatment being meted out to Ghanaians at the US Embassy. These people need to show Ghanaians some respect because some of these things have to be talked about. We give them respect when we apply for visas, so they should do the same.”

Ghanaian man with funding denied visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a brilliant young Ghanaian man who had received scholarship funding to pursue a PhD studies was denied full funding.

According to the visa officer, clarity and confidence matter in short interviews, adding that missing a question could break momentum.

He advised him to answer questions confidently during the next visa interview.

Source: YEN.com.gh