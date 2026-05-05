Dr Osei Kwame Despite stormed PRESEC Legon with Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong to commission a newly-built boarding house on Tuesday, May 5, 2026

In a trending video, the businessman's $3 million Bugatti Chiron Super Sport vehicle was involved in a minor incident on the school campus

The incident involving Dr Osei Kwame Despite's expensive car triggered mixed reactions from the students who had gathered to cheer him and others.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Renowned Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite has courted attention following an incident involving his $3 million Bugatti Chiron Super Sport vehicle at the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) in Legon on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

PRESEC Legon students react as Osei Kwame Despite's $3 million Bugatti Chiron Super Sport gets scratched in public. Photo source: @smithimaging, @tednewsgh, @despite_one

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, Despite's close friend and business partner, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, celebrated his 60th birthday.

To mark the special milestone, the birthday celebrant visited his alma mater, Legon PRESEC, for an event to officially commission a new 600-bed world-class, ultra-modern boarding facility named after him for the school.

Ofori Sarpong's wife, Serwaa Ofori Sarpong, Despite and his wife, Mrs Awurama Osei Despite and their children were present at the event.

Other distinguished personalities who attended the ceremony were Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, New Force Party leader Nana Kwame Bediako, Fadda Dickson, Abena Kyei Boakye and MOG Music, among others.

Despite scratches his $3 million Bugatti Chiron

After the commissioning ceremony, Despite, Ofori Sarpong and their friends and loved ones were spotted leaving the school premises.

As they exited, several students of the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School gathered around in excitement to cheer and film the various personalities and their expensive vehicles.

The students expressed loud, mixed reactions as Despite, on his way out of the premises with his wife Awurama, in the passenger seat, picked up a scratch at the bottom of his blue $3 million (GHS 33.6 million) Bugatti Chiron he purchased during his 60th birthday in 2022.

Despite the little dent, the business mogul proceeded to drive out of the PRESEC Legon campus with his luxury vehicle, with many of the students chasing after him.

The Instagram video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's $3 million Bugatti Chiron Super Sport picking up a scratch at PRESEC Legon is below:

Ofori Sarpong drives new Rolls-Royce to PRESEC

Ernest Ofori Sarpong stormed PRESEC on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, with his newly acquired Rolls-Royce Mansory for a commissioning event.

The 2026-registered luxury vehicle had the business mogul's name customised on the number plate.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong donates a 600-bed ultra-modern dormitory to PRESEC Legon on his 60th birthday. Photo source: @utvghana, @gossips24tv

Source: Instagram

Observers couldn't help but admire the car and how rich Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong is growing into.

The Instagram video of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong in his brand new Rolls-Royce is below:

Despite dashes dollars to Afronita and crew

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osei Kwame Despite dashed Afronita and her crew dollars during their encounter at the Prempeh International Airport in Kumasi on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

The businessman made the generous gesture following an interaction with the former DWP dancer's mother.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to applaud Osei Kwame Despite for his gift to Afronita and her crew.

Source: YEN.com.gh