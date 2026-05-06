Dr Callistus Mahama stresses the need for focus on governance over premature succession discussions

He warned that distractions risk undermining the administration's legacy and economic stabilisation efforts

Callistus emphasised unity and discipline as essential for the NDC's stability and success ahead

The Executive Secretary to President John Dramani Mahama, Dr Callistus Mahama, has urged caution within political and party circles, warning against premature discussions about succession and leadership ambitions ahead of the 2028 general elections.

In an opinion article published on Graphic Online, he expressed concern that early campaigning and internal positioning could derail attention from governance priorities at a critical stage of the administration.

Dr Callistus Mahama, the Executive Secretary to President John Dramani Mahama, cautions NDC members against early succession and flagbearer discussions. Photo credit: Callistus Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He cautioned that political life often shifts gradually away from its core purpose, stating that: “There is a quiet danger that sometimes creeps into political life, not with noise, but with whispers,”

Callistus' warning against distraction from governance priorities

Dr Mahama warned that what begins as informal conversations can slowly evolve into competing interests that weaken focus on national responsibilities.

He noted that the administration’s attention must remain firmly on delivering its mandate rather than being drawn into internal political manoeuvring.

He stressed that it is “sobering to reflect on how quickly attention can drift,” adding that such distractions risk undermining government performance.

Economic stabilisation remains central focus

According to him, President John Dramani Mahama assumed office in January 2025 during a period of economic difficulty, with the primary task of restoring stability and public confidence.

“The task before his administration was not simply to govern, but to steady a nation, restore confidence, and chart a credible path forward. That work is still underway,” he stated.

He further emphasised that the government still has “more than two and a half years to deliver on the commitments made to the Ghanaian people,” warning that this period is crucial to the administration’s legacy.

“These years are not excess time; they are the core of the mandate,” he added, describing any diversion of attention as “a quiet form of neglect.”

Callistus cautions against rushing NDC internal processes

Turning to party affairs, he highlighted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is still completing its internal electoral processes from the branch to national level.

He cautioned against bypassing established structures or allowing early succession debates to influence party organisation.

“These are not procedural formalities; they are the lifeblood of the party’s legitimacy,” he said.

Callistus Mahama also reflected on the responsibilities of public officeholders, describing governance as a position of trust that demands full commitment and discipline.

“Public office is, at its core, a trust. It demands presence, attention, and a full measure of commitment,” he stated.

He further noted that where personal ambitions conflict with duty, “there is honour, not weakness, in stepping aside,” stressing the importance of prioritising national service.

Reset agenda requires unity and focus

He warned that the administration’s “reset agenda” remains fragile and could be undermined by internal divisions or shifting priorities.

“To fragment that focus… is to place the entire effort at risk,” he cautioned, adding that national progress can be weakened not only by crises but also by gradual distraction.

While acknowledging that political competition is inevitable, he insisted that the present moment is not appropriate for succession debates.

“There will be a time, inevitably, for leadership contests… but this is not that time. Discipline is what will answer that question” of whether the government succeeds in delivering its mandate," he wrote

Source: YEN.com.gh