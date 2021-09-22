Fiorentina succumbed to a 3-1 defeat in Serie A to champions Inter

The game took a turn for the worse for Fiorentina after their forward Nicholas Gonzalez was sent off in bizarre fashion

Gonzalez got two quick yellow cards for sarcastically applauding the referee for what he thought was an unfair decision against him

Fiorentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez picked up one of the most bizarre red cards in the Serie A on Tuesday, September 21 against champions Inter Milan.

Forward Nicholas Gonzalez was bizarrely sent off for sarcastically applauding the referee. Photo by Gabriele Maltinti.

Source: UGC

The Nerazzuri had to come from behind to claim a crucial win as they continued their push to defend their title.

Fiorentina initially took the lead through Riccardo Sottil, who ghosted in from behind the Inter defence to slot in a low cross.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The goal shook Inter, who, despite struggling for large parts of the game, eventually found the equaliser in the 52nd minute through Matteo Darmian.

Summer signing Edin Dzeko eventually turned the game on its head three minutes later and things went from bad to worse for Fiorentina when Gonzalez was involved in a spat with the referee.

In one of the most comical red cards around, the Argentine was initially fouled and in a spur of frustration, urged the referee to give the Inter player a yellow card.

The referee was having none of it and instead booked the fouled Gonzalez, who did not take the decision lightly.

Gonzalez should have walked away to avoid further confrontation but instead let his feelings get the better of him as he went on to sarcastically applaud the ref for booking him.

Unsurprisingly, the ref booked him for a second time which effectively meant he had to leave the field.

Quite ironically, the 23-year old continued applauding the referee as he walked out of the pitch and had to be restrained by Inter's Hakan Calhanoglu.

It was a disastrous turn of events for Fiorentina, whose red-carded player Gonzalez was one of their best chances at salvaging a draw in a clash that could have gone either way.

Nine minutes after his dismissal, Inter went 3-1 up, ending any hopes of a late comeback.

Balotelli trolls Besiktas manager

In other bizarre on-pitch incidents, Mario Balotelli got the perfect revenge on Besiktas boss Sergen Yalcin who, in 2013, strangely said the Italian “lacked a brain”.

Playing for Adana Demirspor, Balotelli came up against Besiktas, now managed by Yalcin, on Tuesday night, September 21, and celebrated in front of him.

Source: Yen.com.gh