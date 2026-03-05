Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin retracted the recruitment corruption claims against Interior Minister Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka

Afenyo-Markin emphasises the importance of correcting unintended statements among colleagues for accountability

The First Deputy Speaker withdrew Afenyo-Markin's referral to the Privileges Committee to answer for the allegations

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has retracted and apologised to the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, over his corruption claims about the 2025/2026 recruitment exercises into the security services.

Afenyo-Markin expressed regret about the possible damage to the reputation of his fellow legislator because of the claims.

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, apologises to the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, over corruption allegations. Credit: Parliament of Ghana

Speaking in Parliament on March 4, he said he did not wish to hurt Muntaka.

Afenyo-Markin also emphasised the need for colleagues to correct unintended statements.

“I assure you that concerns that would arise out of any matter shall be properly brought to his attention but on this matter, as I have said before, I would repeat for Hansard that anything related to him or his ministry is withdrawn and again apologise to him."

His apology follows heightened exchanges in the House over allegations that the recruitment process involved impropriety.

The First Deputy Speaker, Bernard Ahiafor, who presided over proceedings, subsequently withdrew the referral of Afenyo-Markin to the Committee on Privileges and Immunities.

He further directed that the allegations made by the Minority Leader be expunged from the official records as if they did not exist.

Responding to the apology, Muntaka said it was painful to be wrongfully accused but accepted the apology.

“I am heavily hurt and heavily worried, but who am I to say that if a colleague errs using the same spots or the same microphone in the same chamber, now comes back to say he has withdrawn and is apologising, I am going to play God and I will not accept it?”

