A lady was the centre of attention at a birthday function after she displayed what many have described as marching dance moves

Dressed in an armless jumpsuit, the lady was everywhere at the same time showcasing some weird dance moves

Some social media attributed the energy she exuded to the consumption of alcohol while others found it interesting to watch

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video of a woman on a white armless jumpsuit dancing at a birthday party has generated reactions among Nigerians on social media.

This is as a result of the wild manner in which the lady was seen dancing.

The lady didn't care what anyone thought Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mufasatundeednut

Source: UGC

In the video shared on Instagram by Tunde Ednut, the woman vibed energetically to Dance, a song by Nigeria's singer Tekno.

The excited lady did marching dance moves coupled with other unconventional dance patterns many people found weird.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The lady seemed to be everywhere all at the same time as she went back and forth and even danced with another woman who graced the occasion.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@efewarriboy remarked:

"Once dem share alcohol before party start. The groove Dey always take another shape."

@prince_9yc said:

"Aunty turn dance to matching. When u can’t control the vibes anymore..."

@anassiehair wrote:

"Omoh forget the dancing part see the lil King securing the money❤️"

@melanetedwoman commented:

"So me scatter everywhere when the gbedu enter body"

@stessybadjina stated:

"My mum like this I go join her Dey dance till we both exhausted see joy."

Catholic sister vibes to Timaya's song at occasion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Catholic sister was seen dancing to Nigerian singer Timaya's song in style.

In the short clip shared by @Naija_PR as the song played in the background with some instrumental, the sister showed off her dance moves.

With the MC as her hypeman, the woman kept on dancing with a happy face as she got the audience entertained.

The setting of the occasion looked like a wedding reception. After dancing for some seconds amid paparazzi's shots, the woman went into the crowd, perhaps to find her seat.

Source: Yen Newspaper