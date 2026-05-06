Northern Leaders Demand Greater Accra Regional Minister’s Sacking

Bernard Mornah and leaders from the five northern regions are demanding the dismissal of Linda Ocloo as Greater Accra Regional Minister

Their demand stems from the minister’s recent remarks, in which she suggested that posting civil servants to the North was a form of punishment

The group has called for her resignation or sacking, alongside steps to reaffirm national unity and respect for all regions

Pressure is mounting on the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, to step down following comments in which she suggested that being posted to northern Ghana serves as a form of disciplinary measure.

Leaders from the five northern regions have formally demanded her resignation or sacking of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, labelling her statements as a slur against their heritage

Bernard Mornah and other northern leaders, demand Linda Ocloo's sackingas the Greater Accra Regional Minister. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

The outcry was spearheaded by Bernard Mornah, representing the Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East, and Upper West regions.

In a strongly worded statement released on May 6, 2026, the group condemned the minister’s rhetoric as "a reckless affront to the dignity of an entire people."

What Linda Ocloo said about Northern regions

The backlash was sparked by footage from a demolition exercise at the Sakumono Ramsar Site on May 5, 2026.

Addressing the issue of illegal building permits, Linda Ocloo warned officials of severe consequences for negligence, citing transfers to the north as a primary sanction.

“If you issue a permit to an illegal structure, knowing very well that the place is illegal, you will also face the law… some of them have been transferred to the north, just to serve as a kind of punishment for them,” she said.

The remarks quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism for portraying the northern regions as a "penal colony" rather than a destination for professional service.

Northern leaders reject minister's apology

In response to the growing indignation, Ocloo issued a formal apology a few hours later, attempting to distance her comments from official government protocol.

She characterised the incident as a "genuine slip in communication" and maintained that her words were not reflective of state policy.

“I wish to state, without reservation, that the comments captured in the video were a genuine slip in communication… I offer my unreserved apology to all Ghanaians, especially my brothers and sisters in the Northern Regions,” she said.

However, Mornah and his colleagues have dismissed the apology as inadequate. They argued that the minister’s comments revealed an underlying prejudice that cannot be settled with a simple retraction.

“Northern Ghana is not and will never be a penal destination for administrative discipline. It is a vital and indispensable part of our republic, rich in history, culture, intellect, and contribution," the statement read.

Cross-party condemnation of Linda Ocloo's comment

The controversy has bridged the political divide, with figures from both major parties expressing disapproval.

A member of the NDC communication team, Hamza Suhuyini, described the comments as “distasteful and unfortunate,”

Also, Dennis Miracles Aboagye of the NPP suggested that an apology was not enough and called for the minister to step aside.

The northern leaders also noted the irony of such remarks surfacing under the current political landscape, referencing the legacy of former President John Dramani Mahama.

“For a beneficiary of such leadership to publicly demean the region is not only ironic, but also reflects poor judgment,” the statement added.

The group has now laid out a three-point demand: a formal visit by Ocloo to meet traditional leaders, her immediate exit from office, and a renewed pledge from the central government to uphold national unity and regional respect.

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Source: YEN.com.gh