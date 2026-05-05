Angel Asiamah has filed a petition against the unknown woman who accused him of being her baby daddy

This came after the lady in question came out alongside her brother to apologise to the affected family

The legal action has sparked massive reactions on social media, as many thought they had forgiven her

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Angel Asiamah, the husband of Nana Agradaa, has finally broken his silence on the paternity accusation against him.

Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, petitions the CID to take action over paternity allegations. Image credit: Angel Asiamah

Source: Facebook

A few days ago, a young woman went viral after she claimed to have been involved in a secret romantic affair with Angel Asiamah during Agradaa's incarceration in 2025.

She claimed that the televangelist's husband had fathered a child with her and had neglected his responsibilities afterwards.

The young woman also stated that she wanted to give the alleged child to Angel Asiamah to care for.

In a video she shared on her official TikTok page on Sunday, May 3, 2026, an angry Agradaa slammed the woman for peddling falsehoods against her husband, Angel Asiamah.

Agradaa noted that she would take any serious action to secure custody of the woman's alleged child, whom she claimed her husband fathered.

The Heaven Way International church founder also issued an ultimatum to the woman to bring the child to her and Asiamah in person or face serious legal action for her false allegations.

She also threatened to take legal action against the blogger who interviewed the woman, whom she claimed had made several allegations against her husband in videos on his TikTok page.

In a video shared on social media on May 4, 2027, the woman in question, alongside her brother, apologised to Agradaa and Angel Asiamah.

Speaking on how she ended up making such a huge accusation against Mama Pat's husband, his brother narrated that it was all for content, pleading with the televangelist and her husband to forgive her.

The TikTok video of the woman apologising is below:

Angel Asiamah petitions the Criminal Investigations Department

Unfortunately, it seems Angel Asiamah has rubbished the apology as he has taken legal action against the woman and the blogger.

In a document shared on his official TikTok page on May 5, the husband of Nana Agradaa has petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate the woman and the blogger involved.

Angel Asiamah is requesting that the Ghana Police Service to:

"Commence a formal criminal investigation into the conduct of both the woman and the Blogger and any other applicable laws, summon and interrogate the Woman and the Blogger under caution, and record their statement, secure and preserve all digital evidence, including the original videos, republished versions, comments, and any computer files or mobile devices used in the creation and dissemination of the false publication, charge and prosecute both individuals before a court of competent jurisdiction if the investigation reveals sufficient evidence to establish the offences beyond a reasonable doubt, and consider the Woman's retraction as an admission of falsity, not a bar to prosecution, and use it as corroborating evidence of her knowledge that the statements were untrue."

The TikTok post showing the legal document is below:

Reactions to Angel Asiamah's legal actions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Angel Asiamah filed the petition against the woman and the blogger.

Nana Akua wrote:

“I thought you forgave them. What happened?”

Unique_Opoku wrote:

“God bless you, Mama Pat. Let’s take our baby.”

Menua Official wrote:

“Please forgive them.”

Woman accuses Angel Asiamah of being his baby daddy, causing outrage online. Image credit: Angel Asiamah

Source: TikTok

Nana Agradaa shares inspirational message after release

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa shared an inspirational message on social media after her release from prison.

In a viral TikTok video, the repentant preacher urged her followers, whom she referred to as “Kingdom Pioneers,” to remain steadfast in their belief in Christ, especially in the face of trials and spiritual challenges.

Source: YEN.com.gh