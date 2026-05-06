Businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye stole the spotlight at Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's 60th birthday party held on Tuesday, May 6, with his luxurious watch

The star-studded, flashy event saw a lot of rich and popular personalities present to celebrate the day with the founder of the Special Group of Companies

RNAQ's waist watch has captivated attention on social media, with some Ghanaians gushing over his wealth, while others blasted him due to his ex-wife saga

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Richard Nii Armah Quaye has caused a stir with his expensive watch worn to Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's birthday.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye steals the spotlight at Ofori Sarpong’s 60th with a flashy luxury watch. Image credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye

Source: TikTok

The founder and Chairman of the Special Group of Companies turned 60 years old on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, and to make the day a memorable one, he organised a flashy birthday party, inviting top celebrities and famous personalities.

The grand event, which took place at the Despite Automobile Museum, brought together the crème de la crème of Ghanaian society, including former President J.A. Kuffuor and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

A YouTube video from the 60th birthday of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong is below:

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's watch catches attention

The spotlight, which was supposed to be on the birthday man, Ofori Sarpong, shifted to the founder of Bills Micro-credit after a camera captured his luxurious wristwatch.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye was spotted wearing a rose gold and yellow Richard Mille RM 11-03, reportedly valued at approximately $250,000.

After sighting the watch, social media has gone Gaga as Ghanaians have flooded social media to share their divorce opinions, with some blasting him.

The X post showcasing Richard Nii Armah Quaye's pricey watch is below:

Reaction to RNAQ's expensive watch

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Richard Nii Armah Quaye's expensive watch surfaced.

Alex wrote:

“Damn, that watch is ridiculous. Like, I get flexing, but $250K on the wrist while sipping champagne? Hope the battery lasts longer than my will to live after seeing that price tag. $250K on the wrist while sipping champagne? Hope the battery lasts longer than my will to live after seeing that price tag.”

Anita Akua wrote:

“But he still left his ex-wife with nothing. He is just wasting money on unnecessary things.”

Lacji wrote:

“The only rich guy I know who does a lotta explaining and granting interviews about his personal life. He still needs some education.”

Richard Nii Armah and wife's divorce scandal

Meanwhile, Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife first made headlines after the pursuit of Joana Quaye to get a GH₵50 million settlement in their divorce case ended in disappointment after a High Court in Accra rejected her demand on January 20, 2026.

She was awarded with just GH₵300,000, a one-third share of a house in Dansoman, and GH₵5,000 monthly for their three children.

According to reports, Richard Nii Armah Quaye and Joana Quaye had been married for 16 years and co-founded the company from which he built his fortune.

The news triggered massive reactions on social media, with many backlashing the business mogul.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong causes a stir with a flashy 60th Birthday. Image credit: Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Source: UGC

Richard Nii Armah Quaye Flaunts Ferrari Purosangue

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii-Armah Quaye flaunted a red Ferrari Purosangue valued at $420,000.

He stated that owning the luxury vehicle was one of the major goals he wanted to fulfil before the end of 2025.

The video sparked conversations about his growing wealth, ambition, and taste for high-end automobiles.

Source: YEN.com.gh