Ex-Man United Star Flies Helicopter To Play Carabao Cup Hours After Son's Birth

Daniel James became a father after his sweetheart was delivered of a baby boy the same day helped Leeds United beat Fulham

The former Man United winger flew into London via a helicopter to feature for his new team in the Carabao Cup 4th round tie

The 23-year-old left United on the final day of the transfer window and became Leeds most expensive signing in history

Dan James showed how committed he is since joining Leeds United when he flew in with a helicopter to help his team beat Fulham in the Carabao Cup, , BBC.

James meeting up with teammates

The Wales international left his team to join his partner Ria Hughes to witness the birth of his son on the morning of the game.

The 23-year-old played all 90 minutes in the 0-0 draw against the Cottagers but the Premier League side won on penalties to advance to the next stage of the competition.

After spending a few hours with Ria and their son, the former Man United star flew back to London to honour Leeds 4th round game.

"My baby boy was born this afternoon, thank you to the manager for letting me be in Manchester for that.

"Absolutely amazing day for me and the Mrs, so proud of her and it was a late one, something we could not change.

"The manager let me do it so I was able to be there for the birth of my baby and come to the game tonight.

"He was born just after 12, the car would have been a bit too long so I ended up getting a helicopter. A bit of an amazing story and one I will always remember."

James left Old Trafford on deadline day following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus and became Leeds most expensive signing.

The Welshman made his third appearance for Marcelo Bielsa's side after coming on as a substitute in the 2-2 draw against Newcastle and the loss to Liverpool.

