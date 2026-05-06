Linda Ocloo has apologised after facing backlash over remarks that were interpreted as suggesting postings to northern Ghana could be punitive

She clarified that her comments were a “genuine slip in communication” and did not reflect her personal views or government policy

Linda has since reaffirmed her commitment to fairness and due process in all public service postings

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, has issued a formal apology following widespread criticism over comments interpreted as suggesting that postings to northern Ghana could be viewed as punitive.

In a statement released on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, she clarified that the remarks, which appeared in a video circulating on social media, did not represent her personal position or government policy on public service postings.

Greater Accra Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, apologises over her recent "North punishment’ comment. Photo credit: Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo

Source: Twitter

“My attention has been drawn to a widely circulated video in which I made remarks suggesting that postings to the northern part of our beloved country could be considered as a form of punishment,” she stated.

“I wish to state, without reservation, that the comments captured in the video were a genuine slip in communication and do not reflect my considered views,” she added.

Minister attributes mistake to 'slip in communication’

Linda Ocloo explained that her comments were made during a media engagement addressing concerns about alleged administrative lapses in the issuance of development permits and the practice of reassigning officials involved in such cases to nearby districts.

She noted that while she had referenced situations where public officials are posted away from their usual places of residence, her wording created an unintended interpretation.

“Regrettably, my choice of words created the unintended impression that such postings were punitive,” she said.

Linda Ocloo's apology to affected communities

The minister extended an apology to Ghanaians, with particular emphasis on those in the northern regions, expressing regret over any misunderstanding or offence caused.

“I sincerely acknowledge the concerns that this has generated and offer my unreserved apology to all Ghanaians, especially my brothers and sisters in the northern regions, for any misunderstanding, offence, or discomfort caused,” she stated.

Linda Ocloo further reaffirmed her commitment to fairness, professionalism, and adherence to due process in all administrative decisions.

She assured the public that postings and transfers within the public service would continue to be guided strictly by established regulations,.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister also urged Ghanaians to accept the clarification in good faith as she pledged continued service to the Greater Accra Region with integrity and accountability.

Read the statement on X below:

Source: YEN.com.gh