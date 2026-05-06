Greater Accra Minister Releases Statement After Recent Backlash Over ‘North as Punishment’ Comment
- Linda Ocloo has apologised after facing backlash over remarks that were interpreted as suggesting postings to northern Ghana could be punitive
- She clarified that her comments were a “genuine slip in communication” and did not reflect her personal views or government policy
- Linda has since reaffirmed her commitment to fairness and due process in all public service postings
The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, has issued a formal apology following widespread criticism over comments interpreted as suggesting that postings to northern Ghana could be viewed as punitive.
In a statement released on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, she clarified that the remarks, which appeared in a video circulating on social media, did not represent her personal position or government policy on public service postings.
“My attention has been drawn to a widely circulated video in which I made remarks suggesting that postings to the northern part of our beloved country could be considered as a form of punishment,” she stated.
“I wish to state, without reservation, that the comments captured in the video were a genuine slip in communication and do not reflect my considered views,” she added.
Minister attributes mistake to 'slip in communication’
Linda Ocloo explained that her comments were made during a media engagement addressing concerns about alleged administrative lapses in the issuance of development permits and the practice of reassigning officials involved in such cases to nearby districts.
She noted that while she had referenced situations where public officials are posted away from their usual places of residence, her wording created an unintended interpretation.
“Regrettably, my choice of words created the unintended impression that such postings were punitive,” she said.
Linda Ocloo's apology to affected communities
The minister extended an apology to Ghanaians, with particular emphasis on those in the northern regions, expressing regret over any misunderstanding or offence caused.
“I sincerely acknowledge the concerns that this has generated and offer my unreserved apology to all Ghanaians, especially my brothers and sisters in the northern regions, for any misunderstanding, offence, or discomfort caused,” she stated.
Linda Ocloo further reaffirmed her commitment to fairness, professionalism, and adherence to due process in all administrative decisions.
She assured the public that postings and transfers within the public service would continue to be guided strictly by established regulations,.
The Greater Accra Regional Minister also urged Ghanaians to accept the clarification in good faith as she pledged continued service to the Greater Accra Region with integrity and accountability.
Read the statement on X below:
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.