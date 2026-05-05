A football enthusiast has got tongues wagging online with his prediction of the UEFA Champions League second leg between Bayern Munich and PSG

In a now-viral TikTok video, the young man predicted that Bayern were going to advance to the final of the competition by defeating the defending champions

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared opinions on the prediction made by the young man

Social media has gone haywire over the prediction by a popular football content creator in the wake of the crucial second-leg UEFA Champions League encounter between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

This comes after the young man, popularly known on TikTok, predicted that Bayern Munich would advance to the final of the competition.

A man predicts the outcome of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between PSG and Bayern. Photo source: @callum_wm/TikTok, @Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video posted on his TikTok page, the young man, who is called Callum, stated that the game would end 3–1 in favour of the home team Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

According to him, the goal scorers for Bayern on the night would be Leon Goretzka, Luis Díaz, and Joshua Kimmich, whereas Khvicha Kvaratskhelia would score a consolation goal for PSG.

When the two teams met in the first leg on April 28, PSG emerged victorious as they defeated Bayern Munich in a thrilling 5–4 scoreline.

The goal scorers for PSG on the night were Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé, both of whom scored a brace, along with João Neves, who also got on the scoresheet.

For Bayern, the scorers on the night were Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Dayot Upamecano, and Luis Díaz.

Popular online forecaster predicts the outcome of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between PSG and Bayern Munich. Photo credit: @Alex Grimm / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing the report, the video of Callum giving his prediction ahead of the night game had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Bayern vs PSG match prediction

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared diverse views on the prediction, with many opining that PSG could cause an upset.

Yaw Dwarkwaa said:

"The Bayern and PSG game is a top-tier clash. If these teams were playing in the final, I would foresee Bayern advancing simply because of the home advantage and also because of the quality of players at their disposal. Nonetheless, it would be unwise for Bayern to underestimate PSG, especially considering their away form this season. May the best team win."

Buttermilk stated:

"Bayern will win, mark my word."

Ingenious Gaming added:

"Could actually see that happening."

Chmendez said:

"Whoever wins between Bayern and PSG, it's an automatic win for them in the final. Arsenal and Atletico have nothing to offer."

Derrick added:

"I guess right, congrats Bayern going through, they win 3-1."

Thejamescycle added:

"My dream result, tbh."

Tobi Touer said:

"Finale Bayern München gegen Arsenal."

Kobows added:

"UCL Final: Bayern 4-1 Atl. Madrid."

Dennis added:

"Bayern will win it, I'm sure."

Atlético lodge a complaint to UEFA

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Atlético Madrid has reportedly filed a complaint to UEFA.

The Spanish team has expressed unhappiness after fireworks were set off outside their London hotel in the early hours of the morning, disrupting preparations ahead of the crucial clash.

Spanish outlet Marca reports that fireworks were first set off at around 1:30 a.m., with more loud explosions following just 20 minutes later near the team hotel. At least one player is believed to have had their sleep disrupted as a result.

Source: YEN.com.gh