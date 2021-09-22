Another son of Ghanaian musician, Samini, has popped up

The photos show how much the boy looks like Samini

Many people have admired the boy and said he is a fine boy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Samini, is believed to have about five sons. The majority, if not all of them, live in Canada, according to reports gathered by YEN.com.gh.

YEN.com.gh has sighted 3 photos of one of the boys in school uniform in Canada.

The photos were shared by Samini, and from the caption, there is no doubt that the musician is proud of his boy.

A collage of Samini and his son. Photo credit: @samini_dagarti/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He gave the boy’s name as Ras Haile Michiah Gansonye Samini, and with his Rasta hairstyle in the photos, the boy is trailing the footpath of his father.

Some have also said the boy looks like his father in his other pictures:

Reaction

Many people have admired the photos and have greatly admired Samini’s son.

Rapper Okyeame Kwame, for instance, described him as a “beautiful boy”:

okyeamekwame: “What a beautiful boy.”

jobsergent: “This is an Excellent investment with the greatest return not Rolex and mouth bless u #dagaati.”

blinkzberry: “Blessed.”

_lillian.___: “All the best to him.”

padmoretrendz_: “Nice one der bro.”

nanapoyona: “Nana wo p3 tw3 papa. You have different children with different women... Nana towoboase ooo.”

nanaop_gh: “Fine boy.”

streetfitness__p: “Fresh.”

latifaabdul97: “Cute.”

angelacobbinah120: “Handsome boy.”

official_lellyko: “Samini your small boy fine wai.”

munashjeff: “One of the finesse boy from wa Ghana.”

honeychap8886gh: “fine boy.”

nanaagyei_hayford: “Beautiful Mighty.”

akuaasieduaasare: “Cutie.”

magaretbensti: “Daddy’s Photocopy.”

kingyawampofo: “Like father like son greatness.”

bennyobenge: “Handsome just like daddy.”

devine1282: “Bra Emma he is so cute , makes funny faces as you.”

chicaafia: “So adorable.”

Samini's other two boys

Recently, Samini flaunted his other grown-up sons with their long rasta.

In the photo published by YEN.com.gh, Samini posed in-between the boys who were full of smiles.

The boys look so much like their father and the older one’s smile reveals his dentition which is similar to his father’s.

YEN.com.gh also published a beautiful photo of Samini's youngest daughter.

Source: Yen.com.gh