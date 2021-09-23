A lady identified as Kgothatso E Maroga has celebrated finally breaking two records that had long existed in her family

An elated Kgothatso revealed that she is the first person to graduate from university as well as own a car in her family

The lady while describing her achievements as a proud moment for her dad said she was blessed to be the one shattering the records

A lady has taken to social media to celebrate buying her own car.

Kgothatso E Maroga shared on LinkedIn that she is the first person in her family to own a ride.

The lady said it was a proud moment for her dad Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Kgothatso E Maroga

She broke two family records

The excited lady revealed that the new whip is the second record she's broken in her family.

This is as Kgothatso stated that she was the first to graduate from a university in the family.

The financial administrator expressed gratitude to her family members for their sacrifice and support that has seen her attain such a height in life.

She wrote:

"Proud moment for my dad, 1st car in our family, I am so blessed to be the 1st generation to:

"1. Graduate from University

"2. Buy a car.

"I thank my parents for the support and their sacrifice in order for me to be in this position."

Social media reacts

Faye Wade said:

"Absolutely love your story. Congratulations."

Sandeep Seeth wrote:

"University Graduation - Fantastic & Well Done.

"First Car - Hmmmmmmm

"I'm feeling that Dad was better off without the car.

"It's such a waste in so many ways.

"But I've only made this realization after 30 years of car ownership.....

"If only I knew then what I know now!

"But Enjoy Everything As You So Richly Deserve.

"May the Family Travels be Supercharged With Fun, Love & Joy."

Elizabeth Aspeling commented:

"Love this, so proud of your dad."

Tshidi Makhafola remarked:

"Absolutely love this - Congratulations Doll!!"

