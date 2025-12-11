The Old Girls Association of Wesley Girls Senior High School has rejected allegations of religious discrimination against Muslim students

OGA emphasised that Wesley Girls operates under Methodist values and maintains an inclusive environment for all students

The statement was issued in response to a lawsuit filed by Shafic Kwabena Osman, claiming discrimination against Muslim students

The Old Girls Association (OGA) of the Wesley Girls Senior High School has reacted to the recent allegation of religious discrimination against Muslim students.

In a statement issued on Thursday, December 11, 2025, OGA firmly rejected claims that the school, founded by the Methodist Church, is intolerant or discriminatory towards students of different religious persuasions.

According to the OGA statement, Wesley Girls SHS, which is based in Cape Coast, has throughout its existence welcomed students from diverse religious backgrounds.

"Wesley Girls High School Cape Coast has, throughout its history, welcomed students from diverse religious backgrounds, including various denominations of Christians and students of other faiths," portions of the OGA statement read.

"All have thrived within a well-structured environment, deeply rooted in the school's Methodist values. The OGA, therefore, rejects attempts to portray the school as intolerant or discriminatory," it added.

OGA also reiterated its support for the school and the Methodist Church, adding that the second cycle institution "stands in loco parentis to the thousands of girls under its care."

The OGA statement was released in response to the conversations sparked by a suit filed by Shafic Kwabena Osman, alleging discrimination against Muslim students in Wesley Girls.

Shafic Osman's suit against Wesley Girls SHS

Osman, who is a lawyer by training, filed the lawsuit in December 2024 to challenge the school’s alleged restrictions on Muslim students, including claims that they are barred from wearing the hijab.

He also said there has been opposition to students fasting during Ramadan and observing other Islamic practices in the school.

The case is anchored on the fact that such discrimination violates constitutional protections like Freedom of Thought, Conscience, and Belief and Freedom to Practice and Manifest Religion captured in Article 21 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court gave the Board of Directors of Wesley Girls Senior High School 14 days from November 25 to respond to the allegations of discrimination based on belief.

Read the full OGA statement posted on X below:

'Wesley Girls operates under Methodist values'

The statement explains that the school operates under Methodist values and has established objective standard guidelines, in line with the 2024 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the base-based educational institutions.

As a result, it is stated that all students are required to comply with the guidelines in order to maintain the level of discipline, safety, and health deemed necessary for the school to achieve its high standards of performance.

"Recognising that Wesley Girls High School Cape Coast is home to students from diverse faith backgrounds, the OGA also realises that any allowance made for one particular faith has to be made for all other faiths in the interest of impartiality," the statement added.

"It is neither practical nor sustainable to expect individualised religious accommodation that could eventually compromise the school's order, safety, and long-standing traditions, which underpin its enviable status," it further stated.

"This may not allow the school to accept all individual preferences which are likely to distort the school's standard curriculum, schedule, and monitoring systems," it also stated.

