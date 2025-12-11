Christian Atsu may have missed out on AFCON glory, but more than a decade later, his brilliance and his heartbreaking legacy still echo across Africa

Ghana may have fallen agonisingly short at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, but Christian Atsu walked away as one of the undisputed stars of the tournament.

The late winger, who was on loan at Everton at the time, produced a series of electrifying performances in Equatorial Guinea that earned him two of AFCON’s most prestigious individual honours.

According to Wikipedia records, Atsu was voted Player of the Tournament, a recognition of his consistency, creativity, and sheer impact throughout Ghana’s run to the final.

According to CAF, his magical curling effort against Guinea in the quarter-final, a goal that instantly went viral across the continent, was later crowned Goal of the Tournament, further cementing his status as the Black Stars’ standout performer.

Watch Atsu's Goal of the 2015 AFCON in the YouTube video below.

Meanwhile, the final on February 8, 2015, at the Estadio de Bata, will remain one of the most heartbreaking nights in Ghana’s football history. After 120 tense minutes that failed to produce a goal, the Black Stars were dragged into a dramatic penalty shootout against the Ivory Coast.

Atsu started the match and pressed tirelessly on the flanks, but was substituted with just four minutes left in extra time as the game remained locked at 0-0. What followed was one of AFCON’s most memorable shootouts.

Ivory Coast goalkeeper Boubacar Barry, who began the night as the underdog, turned into an unlikely national hero. After saving Brimah Razak’s penalty, he stepped up to take the decisive kick himself, burying it with remarkable composure to hand the Elephants their first AFCON crown since 1992.

Ghana’s quest for a fifth title was halted, but Atsu’s brilliance throughout the tournament ensured he remained one of the biggest talking points of the competition.

With the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations drawing near and the Black Stars absent from the tournament, football fans across Africa would be reflecting on Atsu’s unforgettable 2015 masterclass, a performance that still stands tall, a decade later.

Christian Atsu's painful death

As the football world looks back on the 10th anniversary of his AFCON heroics, the memory of Christian Atsu is even more emotional following his tragic passing on February 6, 2023, as confirmed by the BBC.

The former Newcastle United winger lost his life in the devastating earthquakes that struck southern Turkey, where he was playing for Hatayspor.

His death reverberated across Ghana and beyond, and the overwhelming flood of affection that poured in showed just how deeply he was cherished.

A decade on from his AFCON brilliance, Christian Atsu's legacy continues to inspire millions.

Ghanaians remembered Christian Atsu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the third anniversary of Atsu’s passing, as Ghanaians paused to remember and honour him.

Fans flooded social media with emotional tributes and heartfelt prayers in memory of one of the finest footballers the country has ever produced.

