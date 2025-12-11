Ebo Noah has taken social media by storm following his controversial claim of a pending global destruction

This comes after he showed the location where his arks will be stationed come December 25, in the wake of his predictions

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions about the young man's agenda

Ebo Noah, a young Ghanaian man building replicas of the biblical Noah’s ark, has provided a new update.

This comes after he took to TikTok to shed more light on the location where his arks will be stationed come December 25, 2025, should his vision of a major downpour come to pass.

In the now-viral video, Ebo Noah, dressed in a jute garment, was spotted standing on a vast land with bushes all around, adding that in a week's time, all the bushes would have been cleared.

Although he did not give his exact location, the young man announced that the current location would be the place where the arks would be stationed

He then clarified that, although the arks are being constructed in Takoradi and Cape Coast, they will eventually be moved from there.

The video concluded with Ebo Noah stating that as many as are ready to join the arks will be able to do so.

Already, he opened up on his desire to visit Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, to gather all the animals that would be housed in the ark.

At the time of writing the report, the video had racked up over 1.9 million views and 3,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Ebo Noah's arks

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared their concerns, with some wondering how they would get to Ghana to board the ark.

Pretty Carter stated:

"Pls oo, what’s the exact time? I would like to prepare fufu early in the morning and eat before I come, so the time, please."

Apostle Josh added:

"Please, I want the ark that will be heading to Spain or Canada, please."

Nyrira Kesse Gh added:

"Bro, please help me with ten thousand cedis to start my business wai and stop wasting money oh! Bro, please."

ANGELO added:

"He knows it won’t happen, that’s why he said ‘it’s a vision—if it happens, Hallelujah; if it doesn’t happen, Hallelujah.’"

Collins Nana Yaw Akowuoh added:

"Uncle, please, what about my client in the US? Will they come too? I don’t want to lose him."

Ajagurajah reacts to Ebo Noah's arks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, aka Ajagurajah, has shared his opinion on Ebo Noah’s decision to build arks.

Bishop Ajagurajah, in a video, pledged his support, adding that he supports anything that has to do with the spiritual world.

He quoted the Bible, which directs all believers to test every spirit, and said he would not discount or refute any prophecy that comes from a spiritual source

