Kumasi’s media community has been plunged into deep grief following the heartbreaking death of Holy TV’s young off-air talent, Frank Arhin Piesie

TikTok creator Darling Fee TV announced the sad news with a touching video tribute shared on Sunday, December 7, 2025

The late secretary to the CEO of Holy TV/FM was remembered as a brilliant scholar and educator who graduated with first-class honours from the University of Education, Winneba

The media fraternity in Kumasi has been thrown into mourning following the reported death of Holy TV off-air talent Frank Arhin Piesie.

TikTok creator Darling Fee TV, who boasts of close ties to the late secretary to Holy TV/FM Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Evans Awusi, announced the news of his friend’s passing on December 7, 2025.

He shared a video collage of the deceased mourning his demise and added a heartfelt tribute.

His post indicated that the media employee had battled an ailment that he eventually succumbed to.

“FRANK ARHIN PIESIE, MPHIL, sad to lose you at the time you are doing so well in your prime. RIP Joe. We gave our all to make you live, but death has cut short all the beautiful dreams. Such a painful loss,” he wrote.

Who was Frank Arhin Piesie?

The late Holy TV/FM employee worked closely with the company CEO as his secretary/aide.

He was a professional Ghanaian teacher and writer who attended the University of Education in Winneba, graduating with first-class honours (3.65 GPA) in 2023 with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Management Education.

At the time of his death, he was pursuing a Master of Philosophy in Business Management from the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Development (AAMUSTED).

His teaching experience included stints at Estann Schools and Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High School.

Arhin also served as a Teaching Assistant with the Business Faculty at AAMUSTED between 2023 and 2024.

Apart from his work with Holy TV/FM and in the education sector, Frank ran his own business, the Phranky Series and Research Hub, which provided services in research writing and data analysis.

News of his death has left many in mourning as they flock to TikTok to pay their respects.

