True to claims, Josephine frequented the European Hospital in Takoradi

A medical record has proven that she frequented the facility until the day she got missing

An administrator at the hospital said the records cannot be made public until a court of law gives that directive

There has been confirmation that the lost but found Takoradi woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah, used to visit the Takoradi Hospital, also known as the European Hospital, in the Western Region.

The administrator of the hospital, Rev. Osei Boateng, confirmed that Josephine Panyin Mensah frequented their facility before she went missing.

Josephine Tawiah Mensah Photo credit: AdomFM/Facebook

Source: UGC

“There are records to prove that she has been regular at this hospital,” Rev. Boateng told Empire Radio in an interview.

He, however, opined that the medical records of the patient cannot be made public, unless a court of law gives that instruction.

“The folders are still in our custody and all other details are still in our custody and until we receive a directive from our superiors, it might be difficult for us to release that one. This is patient confidentiality [issues and] we cannot breach that contract,” he noted.

Takoradi woman was not pregnant

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, revealed that the found woman who was allegedly kidnapped was not pregnant.

According to him, preliminary investigation and examination by a medical doctor in charge of the kidnapped lady in the Western Region revealed she was not pregnant.

The regional minister stated that initial investigations by the BNI indicate the story of the kidnapping was fake.

My wife was pregnant

Meanwhile, the husband of the missing but found Takoradi pregnant woman, Michael Simons, insists his wife was pregnant.

According to him, there was no need for her to fake the pregnancy since they already have a child together.

He added that this was not desperation to have a child, so the minister should have done due diligence before running to the media to say his wife was not pregnant.

Josephine Tawiah Mensah went missing in the early house of September 16, 2021 in Takoradi while on her routine morning walk.

The disappearance of Josephine who was 9-months pregnant left a lot of people worried, as Takoradi and its environs had been in the news for various security threats with kidnapping topping the chart.

Her reappearance was welcomed with much joy and praise but was short-lived after the regional minister claimed her kidnap and pregnancy were all fake.

