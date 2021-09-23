The young hawker who went viral on social media due to her voice has dropped a new video

Salle was seen seated in what looked like a room as she sang a few lines of a song she is said to have written

Salle rose to fame after some stranger bumped into her and recorded a video of her singing

Salle, the young sensational singer who went viral some days ago when her angelic voice was heard in an amateur video has graced the world with her voice once again.

The young singer who has been touted as Africa's next big singer by many social media users, was seen doing her thing one more time.

Salle was spotted in a video seated in what looked like an attic of a house as she blessed social media with her voice.

Salle: 17-year-old Hawker with angelic Beyonce-like voice drops new video; fans amazed.

Source: Instagram

She indicated that she had written so many songs and was currently considering dropping a single or putting together an Extended Play popularly called EP.

The silky-voiced angel was seen singing effortlessly in the video which leaned in to the fact that her gift was indeed a rare one.

After sharing her voice with the world in the new video, Salle captioned it: "Ep or Single!!! Have written over hundreds of songs in my diary and i would love to come with an Ep!!! God bless my daddies @mufasatundeednut @donjazzy @davido and everyone supporting me I LOVE YOU ALL"

Many people who currently follow her after her first video went viral took to the comment section to react to the new one.

korty_eo came in with the comment: "You make me feel peace"

_angella.o wrote: "Your voice is just extra ordinary girl"

Salle who uses the Instagram handle @callmesalle wowed many social media users with her lovely voice after singing in a heartwarming video which went viral.

The 17-year-old girl warmed people's hearts on social media with her angelic voice after hopping on a beat and singing beautifully.

Salle, reported to be a street hawker, was seen with an empty tray and a piece of cloth on her shoulder as she sang like a professional artiste.

Source: Yen.com.gh