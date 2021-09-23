A man's kindness was repaid in an unimaginable way after he helped a total stranger change her tyre

As a way to show appreciation, the woman visited his home and brought in some fresh farm produces

Narrating the story online, the man's fiancee, Katherine, said that it really pays to be kind to people

A woman, Katherine Dumanoir, has narrated how the good deed her fiancé did came back to repay him in multiple folds.

Speaking on LinkedIn, the woman said that her lover helped a complete stranger in the parking lot to change her tyre when there was just nobody to help.

The two photos show the man's fiancee and the foodstuff gift. Photo source: LinkedIn/Katherine Dumanoir

It is good to be kind

As a token of her appreciation, the woman who was helped visited the man’s house and gave him delicious foodstuffs.

Katherine said:

“It’s interesting to see what happens when you do something for someone else with absolutely no expectation of anything in return. The world has a way of giving you more than you could ever need or desire.”

The man’s lover said she is so excited about the new farm produces and trying them out. She appreciated the kindness of the woman.

What a good man

At the time of writing this report, the story has gathered tens of comments with over 1,000 likes. Below are some of them:

Debra Hinesley said:

"Not many people stop to help someone in need especially on the side of the road. Your finance went beyond. What a sweet way to repay him! It all looks delicious!"

Amanda Lama said:

"Wow! Loved this."

Mark Brent said:

"It was so kind of your fiance to help the lady change her tire. Your fiance went above and beyond. I think that you have a wonderful fiance. The lady showed an unexpected act of gratitude by bringing over all that delicious food. What a wonderful post! Thank you for sharing it with us Katherine!"

Another kind-hearted stranger

