A Ghanaian taxi driver, Kwesi Owusu, has opened up about an ordeal he experienced after a friend bolted with his boss' vehicle

He shared that he was working as a driver with the car on work and payment terms with his boss

However, a 'trusted' friend he called to make sales for him one day so he could deal with a family situation bolted with the car

Owusu revealed he was arrested and remanded for over three months as a result

A Ghanaian taxi driver identified as Kwesi Owusu has revealed how he was remanded for over three months and lost a work opportunity after trusting his friend with his car.

Owusu told SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami that he worked for a man who wanted to build a transport company with him as the chief driver.

Though life unexpectedly smiled on him, he soon lost everything because he trusted a long-time friend.

Working with his boss

''My boss offered me a work-and-pay job. He trusted me with his property and was very good to me. I saw him as my angel sent to me. He even introduced me to his wife as the person he would work with,'' he said.

Friend runs away with the car

Owusu recalled working one day when his wife called that their child was sick.

''I had to rush back home. Upon reaching home, I gave the car to my friend (Joe) to pick a customer from Accra. I never saw him again,'' he said.

Owusu disclosed that the unfortunate event happened in 2019, and nobody has since heard from him. He had to deal with the fallout from the incident as the car owner thought he planned it with his friend.

''The car owner got me arrested and sent to court. Eventually, I was on remand for three months and a week,'' he added.

Though Owusu is out of remand with the help of his lawyer, the case is not closed, he said.

The father of five, who is now jobless, is using every possible means to find Joe and the car.

Watch the video below:

