Management of the Effia Nkwanta Hospital says it has not released any medical reports to the police

The Medical Director of the facility, Dr. Joseph Tambil said the records will hopefully be released on Monday

He said the police might have gotten the information from the hospital grounds but not from management

The Medical Director of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region, Dr. Joseph Tambil has revealed that the facility has not released medical records of Josephine Panyin Mensah.

A report filed by StarrNews indicated that the hospital is likely to release the medical report of the victim, now suspect, to the police on Monday, September 27.

Dr. Tambil said since the issue is a developing issue and the police are on the hospital grounds, they may have spoken to one or two people and come to that conclusion.

No medical records of T'di woman have been released to Police – Effia Nkwanta Photo credit: AdomFM (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He said he is in no position to confirm if she was truly pregnant or not.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“The Police people are on the grounds and may have spoken to people but at the moment we haven’t issued a formal report to the Police. And I’m not in a position to confirm if she was pregnant or not until our report is given to the appropriate quarters," he said.

He also intimated that Josephine is in stable condition and responding to treatment and assured that the facility will not be compromised in its work.

The development comes on the back of reports that the medical records have been shared with the Police.

The confirmation from the hospital's director makes it clear that there are many contradicting revelations to the development since Josephine was found on September 21, 2021.

Takoradi woman was not pregnant

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, earlier revealed that the found woman who was allegedly kidnapped while pregnant was not.

According to him, preliminary investigation and examination by a medical doctor in charge of the kidnapped lady in the Western Region revealed she was not pregnant.

The regional minister, in an interview with Angel FM, stated that initial investigations by the BNI indicate the story of the kidnapping was fake.

Minister paid GHc 3,000 for Takoradi woman's release

The Special Aide to the Western Regional Minister, Justice Acquah, has revealed that the minister allegedly paid GH¢3,000 to the kidnappers.

In a report filed by 3news.com, Acquah said though the kidnappers demanded GH¢500 and later GH¢1,000, the regional minister paid GH¢3,000.

According to Acquah, he personally handed over the money to the police to be sent to the kidnappers.

Source: Yen