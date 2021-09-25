Ayana, one of Samini's daughters, has turned 11 years old today

The musician has taken to social media to share photos in celebration

The photos have got many fans wishing the young girl a happy birthday

Music star Samini has shown off one of his pretty daughters as she celebrates her birthday today, September 25, 2021.

The beautiful girl, Ayana has turned 11 years old and her proud father could not help but flaunt her on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, Samini shared photos of some of his father and daughter moments with Ayana.

Samini's daughter Ayana is 11 years old Photo source: @samini_dagaati

Source: Instagram

The photos show the musician in a swimming pool with his daughter. From the photos, it looked as if Samini was teaching Ayana how to swim.

Sharing the photos, Samini expressed his love for Ayana while promising to always have her back.

"#Shine on beautiful soul it’s your special day...I love you #Ayana ❤️❤️❤️. #happybirthday and #morelife to you baby ..DADDY got you ❤️," his caption read.

Birthday wishes pour in for Ayana Samini

Samini's post got many of his followers to join him in celebrating Ayana on his new age.

marysamini said:

"happy birthday my darling ❤️ Princess Ayana. I love you so much sweetheart."

yvonne.empress said:

"Happy birthday to our Beautiful princess... we love u... HGF princess ."

joshabelarhin said:

"She's indeed pretty ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

rascharmer said:

"Happy Earthstrong More Life's Blessings Rastafar I Bless di Family Royal Princess."

blaqsteelzentertaingh said:

"Happy birthday more blessings."

Happy birthday to Ayana.

