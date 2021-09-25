Some Ghanaian celebrities have been involved in serious feuds that have often led to the spilling of sensitive secrets.

One of these whose name cannot be missed in this discussion is the controversial Afia Schwar, who has beefed almost all the people she called her friends in the past.

It need not be told that the behaviours of the celebrities involved go a long way to affect not only them but also their children.

A collage of Mbel, Ameyaw Debrah, Afia Schwar, and Rachel Appoh. Photo credit: @mzbeldaily @ameyaw211 @queenafiaschwar @rachelappoh/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, discusses how the children are affected, especially those who can read and write and see what their parents.

Attack at school

The blogger underscored the fact that these children would be attacked by their mates at school.

The celebrity's kid, he added, would want to retaliate if bad things are said about their mothers and this could even lead to physical attack.

Knowing what has been said about your mother, children, knowing how they are, can use those against you. This could lead to physical attacks if the celebrity's child wants to retaliate," Ameyaw explained.

