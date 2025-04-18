Actress Naana Hayford Domfeh was invited to the maiden Ashanti Festival's movie night in Kumasi

The veteran Ghallywood and Kumawood actress joined her colleagues for a screening of some classics

The actress also received a citation presented by the Ashanti Regional Minister in honour of her legacy

Ghanaian actress Naana Hayford-Domfeh has been honoured by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, for her immense contribution to the Kumawood film industry.

Naana Hayford seen at the maiden edition of Ashanti Festival organised by Dr Frank Amoakohene, Mahama's new Ashanti Regional Minister. Photo source: Facebook/Kumawoodcelebs, ShinyCreations

At a movie night organised as part of the ongoing Ashanti Festival, the veteran actress was handed a citation by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Scores of her colleagues, including Mike Afrane, Wayoosi and Kumawood director Samuel Nyamekye of Miracle Films, were present.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the veteran actress was seen being assisted into the venue where she greeted some of the dignitaries present. Another video captured the veteran actress being assisted into her car.

Despite her age, many fans couldn't help but drool over Naana Hayford's evergreen beauty and the grace with which she carried herself at the event.

Naana Hayford belongs to a golden age of Ghanaian cinema era which birthed legends like Santo, Abusuapanin Judas and Grace Omaboe aka Maame Dokono.

Naana Hayford on set with Nana Ama McBrown for an episode of McBrown's Kitchen. Photo source: UTVGhana

She has appeared in several Ghanaian classics, including Crime to Christ with Majid Michel, The Beast (2010) and Hotel Babylon (2012).

Apart from the film industry, Naana Hayford has also anchored shows on several TV stations, including Fox FM, Ashh FM, and Kessben FM.

In 2017, Naana Hayford survived a terrible attack on her life, which she narrowly escaped.

According to her son, some assailants stalked and tracked every step of the actress as she drove back home after a tiring day.

She was nearly stabbed in the robbery attempt. The robbers made away with some of her personal belongings and money.

Videos of Naana Hayford at Ashanti Festival

Naana Hayford's presence at Ashantifest stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanains in reaction to Naana Hayford's stint at the recently held Ashanti Festival Movie Night.

Abosom Ani Kosua said:

"Where has she been all this while 🥰 she is someone i truly love so much 😭."

Mama_Akos wrote:

"This woman has always been the same since I was a kid, waow."

Nubama remarked:

"She should get a driver. it will make her relax and be taking care of. we love her 👌👌👌😍🤩."

georginaowusu981 shared:

"Awww she is now old buh she's 😍."

His💕 only 🦋chick🫧💝 added:

"Yh she’s beautiful but nobody notices that she’s not feeling ok🥺🥺🥺."

