A 27-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 in her final trimester of pregnancy recently lost her life before holding the newborn baby

Twenty-seven-year-old Marrisha “ReRe” Kindred Jenkins had given birth to the baby prematurely, which meant he was retained in hospital for a while

Just when she had been given the go-ahead to visit the baby, she stopped breathing and was rushed to hospital but died while receiving treatment

A sombre mood has engulfed a metro Atlanta family after their relative passed on shortly from COVID-19 complication after giving birth to a baby boy.

Marrisha “ReRe” Kindred Jenkins suffered severe brain damage as she was being rushed to hospital. Photos: WSB-TV.

Twenty-seven-year-old Marrisha “ReRe” Kindred Jenkins tested positive for pneumonia and COVID-19 a month before her delivery date.

WSB TV reports that on September 7, three days after the diagnosis, ReRe went into labour and delivered a baby boy.

Experienced severe brain damage

The baby named Jaylen was born healthy but prematurely, which meant he was immediately quarantined even before the mom held him for the first time.

After two weeks in quarantine, ReRe and her husband Myles were finally allowed to see the little one, but the new mom stopped breathing just as they were preparing to go to the hospital.

Myles kept offering CPR to his wife while in the ambulance, but she coding along the way and again when they arrived at the hospital.

“At that time, with no oxygen to the brain, it caused severe damage,” said ReRe's mom Helena Kindred.

Even with the brain damage, Rere's family prayed for a medical miracle, but they were forced to come to terms with the harsh reality and agree to take her off life support.

Not vaccinated

Helena believes that her daughter would have remained alive if she had gotten vaccinated before contracting the virus.

The family is now using the devastating loss to prevail upon other expectant women to get vaccinated.

“If she had been vaccinated, I truly believe she would not have died,” Helena regretted.

Since ReRe and Myles did not have insurance, family and close friends have launched a GoFund campaign to raise money for her funeral as well as support the newborn and her two other kids; five-year-old Aiden and six-year-old Rylee.

Her husband is inconsolable as he praised the woman he had grown to love and looked forward to a new season of parenting together with.

“She was just loving,” said her husband Joshua Myles Jenkins. “You just felt happy every time you got around her,” he hailed.

Daniel and Davy

In a similar event, an American couple died of COVID-19 and left behind five children, the eldest aged seven.

Daniel Macias, 39, and his 37-year-old wife Davy died before giving a name to their youngest daughter who was a mere three weeks old.

Reports indicated that the family contracted COVID-19 in August after which the children recovered but the parents remained hospitalized until their demise.

