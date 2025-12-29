A viral video showed Aseibu Amanfi’s sister breaking down in tears during a family meeting in Abuakwa Asonomaso

The highlife musician, born Kwabena Owusu, passed away on December 28, 2025, after a short illness

Tributes poured in as fans and musicians celebrated his hit songs and lasting contribution to Ghanaian highlife

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A heartbreaking video of the late Aseibu Amanfi's sister shedding tears profusely has stirred reactions on social media.

Aseibu Amanfi's sister cries in pain following the death of the highlife singer on Sunday, December 28, 2025. Photo credit: Aseibu Amanfi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that just two weeks after burying Daddy Lumba, another highlife superstar, Aseibu Amanfi, has passed on.

The veteran musician, Aseibu Amanfi, known in private life as Kwabena Owusu, was pronounced dead on the morning of Sunday, December 28, 2025, after a short illness.

Kofi TV first announces the news with an old video of the veteran musician singing one of his classic songs.

See Kofi TV's Facebook video below:

Moments after the news of Aseibu Amanfi's passing went viral, his close associate, Odehyieba Keff, confirmed the sad news in a video.

According to Odehyieba Keff, a guitarist and singer who used to play with Aseibu Amanfi, the highlife veteran has been ill for some time and had even solicited help online for his upkeep.

"I thank everybody who donated after I called for help for him, and may God bless you, but I am here to announce that we have lost him this Christmas Sunday. God has called him [Aseibu Amanfi], and at the appropriate time, we will announce the funeral arrangements," he said.

Watch the Facebook video confirming Aseibu Amanfi's death:

Aseibu Amanfi is celebrated for several hit songs, including 'Kakra Beka Wo,' 'Bamaso,' and 'Asoko,' among others, which earned him a lasting place in Ghana's highlife music scene.

Since the announcement, tributes have been pouring in from fans, fellow musicians, and industry players, celebrating Aseibu Amanfi’s contribution to Ghanaian highlife music.

In a deeply emotional video, the deceased’s sister, dressed in black, broke down in uncontrollable tears during a family meeting in Abuakwa Asonomaso, a town in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, where the musician hailed from.

Overwhelmed with grief, she stepped away from the gathering and was later seen crying painfully beside the family house.

Watch the video shared on Instagram below:

The late Osanju's big sister weeps

In a similar report, Abena Boatemaa, the senior-most sibling of the late TikToker Osanju, could not control her tears when media personnel visited their home a day after their father, Agya K, passed away.

Agya K died about three months after his popular TikToker son, Osanju Elvis Frimpong, popularly known as Osanju, passed away.

Abena Boatemaa wept uncontrollably, wondering why the family had lost some of their most treasured loved ones in 2025. She wiped her tears with the dress she was wearing, while her nose continued to run from the constant crying.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Old clip of Osanju's father resurfaces following his death rumours. Photo credit: osanju, agya K. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Old video of Osanju’s father weeping

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a throwback video of Osanju's father, Agya K, crying at his son's funeral has sparked emotions online following his passing.

About 3 months after Osanju's death, reports all over social media disclosed that his father, Agya K, had also passed away.

Following the report, a throwback video of him shedding tears at his son's funeral has gone viral online.

Source: YEN.com.gh