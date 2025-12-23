A Level 200 Computer Science student has taken to social media to question why mathematics dominates coding in his programme

Giovanni shared his frustration, stressing the intense academic pressure many tech students quietly endure across universities

Netizens reacted massively, sharing similar experiences, while others debated the role of mathematics in Computer Science

A university student has drawn widespread attention after opening up about the challenges he faces in his chosen programme.

In a TikTok video he posted on his page, @giovannipdg poured out his frustrations, striking a chord with many students navigating similar paths.

Rather than excitement, his tone carried concern. According to him, studying Computer Science has turned out to be far more demanding than expected, largely due to mathematics.

In the video, Giovanni explained that he is currently a Level 200, without naming his university, and he lamented that the programme feels overwhelmingly mathematical.

By his estimate, nearly 70 per cent of what they study is maths, while coding, often assumed to be central to the course, barely features in lectures.

“Computer science might lowkey be cooked,” he wrote, capturing both humour and frustration.

Giovanni admitted he still struggles to grasp much of what is taught.

“I’m still in my second year of studying Computer Science, and I don’t know half of what I’m doing. It’s mostly maths. Once in a while, we touch code. What is going on?” he asked, visibly troubled.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Reactions to Computer Science student's maths complaints

Soon after the video surfaced, reactions poured in. Students, graduates, and tech enthusiasts weighed in, some offering advice, others sharing similar pain, and a few injecting humour into the discussion.

YYT wrote:

“As a computer science graduate, you haven’t seen anything yet 😭.”

Chris Waddle 🤑 asked:

“😅 So what about IT?”

Asumah added:

“Mathematics is a key requirement for CS. In my final year, now discrete maths, no be joke.”

maame3.0 wrote:

“Seeing this right after paying my fees 😭.”

05_smke wrote:

“Any advice for first-year students?”

PDG (Giovanni) replied 05_smke:

“Take your courses seriously, chale.”

esinam401 shared:

“Did Computer Networking for three years, still confused, but I’m graduating. I give up.”

Jerryjnr🥶💡 wrote:

“What should Computer Engineering students also say?”

2xᑎᗩᗷIᒪ🦅🥷 wrote:

“I’m cooked fr fr… 90% maths? 😭😭”

Asɛm Kɛseɛ TV added:

“Come and do Computer Engineering. L’Hôpital rule and Bolzano theory will humble you.”

💕Bijoux🧚🏾‍♀️👸🏿 added:

“Just make sure you pass your exams, understanding is optional 💀😂.”

CYBER|OPTIMISTIC🖤🎉💻 wrote:

“Final year here 😂😂😂.”

joe-chrii🥴 wrote:

“Computer science minor, mathematics major 😂😂.”

Jed? shared:

“Computer science is a bubble. It will burst soon.”

NSMQ star Jochebed graduates from Medical School

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland, a 2017 NSMQ contestant, graduated from Medical School.

When she sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2017, Jochebed was the Overall Best Student in Ghana and West Africa that year.

National Science and Maths Quiz congratulated her and wished her success in her career and future endeavours.

