The first day of the AfroFuture Culture and Music Festival ended with a two-day concert on December 28th and 29th, 2025, at the El Wak Sports Stadium

Ghanaian musicians Moliy and King Paluta mounted the stage and gave ravers a run for their money, while Nigerian superstar Asake headlined the night

YEN.com.gh has compiled videos from the first day of the concert in this article

The AfroFuture Culture and Music Festival's first day, December 28th, 2025, at the El Wak Sports Stadium, wrapped up with some great performances.

AfroFuture Day 1: Asake, Moliy, King Paluta, and King Promise light up El-Wak Stadium. Image credit: Kwasi Odonti

Ghanaian artists Moliy and King Paluta energised the crowd before Nigerian star Asake closed out the night.

The festival featured MCs from around the world, musicians from Ghana and Nigeria, and DJs, all entertaining the fans.

AfroFuture Day One Videos

The AfroFuture concert started on December 28, 2025, at the El Wak Sports Stadium. Videos show that many fans came to enjoy the party.

Moliy and King Paluta started the show and got the audience dancing and singing. Then, Asake took over, playing his well-known songs and keeping everyone excited.

Here are some videos from the first day:

Moliy's performance

Moliy impressed the crowd with her powerful and soulful singing, captivating everyone at the venue with her stage presence.

She performed some of her most popular songs, "Shake it to the max", including fan favourites that had the audience singing along word for word.

Her energetic performance and engaging interaction with the crowd left many fans mesmerised, setting a vibrant tone for the night and proving why she is one of Ghana’s most celebrated artists.

Here's a TikTok video of Moliy at AfroFuture below:

King Paluta's performance

King Paluta got the crowd fully involved, encouraging everyone to sing along and clap to the rhythm of his songs.

His lively performance and infectious energy had fans jumping, dancing, and shouting his lyrics throughout the stadium.

By connecting with the audience and feeding off their excitement, King Paluta created an electric atmosphere that kept the energy high and left a lasting impression on everyone present.

Here are some clips from King Paluta’s performance.

Asake headlined AfroFuture

Asake's performance was a highlight of the night, with the entire crowd dancing, singing, and fully immersed in his music.

His high-energy stage presence, combined with his string of hit songs, kept fans on their feet from start to finish.

The audience’s excitement was palpable as they sang along to every chorus and responded enthusiastically to his every move, making his headline performance one of the most electrifying moments of AfroFuture Day 1.

Here is the video of Asake’s performance below:

King Promise made an unexpected appearance

King Promise amazed the audience by joining Asake on stage, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The unexpected collaboration had fans cheering loudly and capturing every moment on their phones.

Together, they performed a seamless set, blending their hit songs and creating an unforgettable musical experience that energised the entire stadium and became one of the night’s most memorable highlights.

Watch the video of King Promise's appearance below:

Day 2 of AfroFuture includes performances from Rema, KiDi, Skyla Tylaa, and various international DJs.

