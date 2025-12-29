Ghana's minority leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo‑Markin's beautiful daughters have turned heads online with their classy looks

The influencers have set a new fashion trend as they wore expensive jewellery to elevate their looks for their Christmas photos

Many social media users took to TikTok to commend Afenyo-Markin and his wife for nurturing such well-mannered children

Ghanaian politician Alexander Kwamina Afenyo‑Markin and his family have served adorable family goals during the festive season.

The member of Parliament for Effutu took to social media to share a heartwarming glimpse of his family's Christmas celebration.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin's three daughters with his wife, Dianne, slay for a viral family photoshoot for the 2025 Christmas period. Photo credit: @afenyo-markin.

Afenyo-Markin's 3 daughters flaunt flawless beauty

Minority Leader in Ghana's Parliament, Afenyo-Markin's three beautiful daughters made a rare appearance in a viral family photoshoot.

The celebrity heiresses looked gorgeous despite rocking covered-up pyjamas as Christians worldwide celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ.

Afeny-Markin's daughters showed off their opulent lifestyle with long, lustrous hairstyles and makeup for the iconic shoot with their parents.

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, addresses the floor of Parliament ahead of the Christmas festivities. Photo credit: @afenyo-markin.

The rising fashionistas accessorised their look with expensive earrings, bangles and a designer wristwatch as they sat on their dad's lap to show their close bond.

Dianne Afenyo-Markin, while maintaining a private profile, occasionally appears at public events with her husband, admired for nurturing a stable and loving family environment.

In the festive images, the entire family wore matching green Christmas pyjamas, radiating joy, unity, and holiday spirit, and netizens were quick to express their admiration.

Social media buzzed with uplifting comments celebrating the family’s charm and the warmth captured in each shot.

The TikTok photos of Afenyo-Markin's daughters are below:

Afenyo-Markin's wife slays in classy outfit

Ghanaian lawyer Afenyo-Markin's wife has never disappointed with her stylish looks at public events.

She wore a decent short-sleeved, collared dress with front pockets at Celestial Praize 2025.

Dianne made a bold fashion statement in a long-sleeved white shirt and matching trousers at the gospel event.

The TikTok video of Afenyo-Markin's beautiful wife is below:

Who is Alexander Afenyo-Markin?

Born on 27 May 1978 in Winneba, Central Region, Afenyo‑Markin rose to prominence as a lawyer and politician, representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Parliament.

The popular Ghanaian politician holds an LLB from the University of Buckingham and an M.A. in International Politics and Security Studies from the University of Bradford.

He has served in leadership roles, including Deputy Majority Leader, Majority Leader, and currently Minority Leader.

Beyond politics, he has chaired the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and holds the traditional title of Osahen of Effutu State, combining public service with cultural leadership. Afenyo‑Markin’s personal life also shines with vibrancy and warmth.

He is married to Dianne Markin, his long-time partner, admired for her grace and supportive presence.

The TikTok video of Afenyo-Markin and his wife is below:

Afenyo-Markin rocks a Cubavera shirt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the minority leader, Afenyo-Markin, who has won over many with his extensive understanding of style and taste.

After Emmanuel Bedzrah criticised his attire, the MP for the Effutu constituency taught him about men's fashion in a video that went viral on TikTok.

