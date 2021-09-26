- A British Diplomat has shared new pictures of Shai Hills.

- The pictures have got many marveling at the beauty of the Shai Hills Reserve.

- Shai Hills Reserve is among many tourist areas in Ghana

The Deputy Britain High Commissioner to Ghana, Tom Harley, has shared pictures and videos of a serene and eco-friendly location in the country.

The diplomat's videos and pictures of this location have many wondering if the site is actually in Ghana.

Is this Ghana? Social media marvels at heavenly pictures of Shai Hills Reserve

The location in question is the Shai Hills Reserve. Tom Hartley, who went glamping, described the experience as divine - especially as he woke up to a natural alarm clock.

As Ghana opens to tourists amid the ease of travel restrictions, the Ghana Tourism Authority under the sector ministry is leaving nothing to chance on quality service delivery.

SOURCE: Twitter/DiploTom

By this, the sector skills revitalization scheme under the Ghana CARES Obaatampa Program, has seen the launch of the training of inspectorate officers of the Ghana Tourism Authority.

SOURCE: Twitter/DiploTom

10,000 Inspectors from all 16 regions will through the Quality Assurance and Service Delivery program be trained on best practices at various tourist locations over 18 months.

Meanwhile, the President of the Institute of Customer Service Professionals, Yvonne Ohui-McCarthy, has lauded the Ghana Tourism Authority for its resolve to train 10,000 inspectorate officers across the country.

