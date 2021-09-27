Boost for Chelsea As 2 Key Juventus Players Set To Miss Champions League Clash

The pair of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata will both play no role when Juventus take on Chelsea

Juventus have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their Champions League meeting with Chelsea.

Source: Getty Images

The two teams are set to face off in the elite European competition on Wednesday, September 29, in Turin in their second Group H clash.

Goal reports Paulo Dybala will miss the encounter after limping off in years against Sampdoria with a thigh injury.

The Argentine was started as a captain in the Series A clash staged at Allianz Stadium and scored the opener with a wonderfully struck half volley.

However, he had to be withdrawn shortly after in a blow to the Italian giants, leaving manager Massimiliano Allegri short on attacking options.

Allegri has now confirmed his side will also miss the services of Alvaro Morata who is also sidelined.

The pair of Dybala and Morata will both need to be assessed to determine the extent of their injuries.

Chelsea will head to Turin days after they suffered their first defeat of the season against Man City at Stamford Bridge.

Gabriel Jesus' 53rd-minute deflected strike was the only difference during the encounter as the Blues fell to City.

The west Londoners won their Group H opener against Zenit St. Petersburg.

Tuchel slams Chelsea stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Thomas Tuchel has slammed Chelsea stars following his side's defeat to Man City at Stamford Bridge.

According to Tuchel, his wards lacked belief as their opponents completely outplayed the Blues at home.

The German tactician suggested his players' performance was laced with fear, conceding he will also take blame for his own tactical decisions.

"We lacked belief and the confidence to escape. With every mistake we made, we lost more and more confidence," he said.

Source: Yen.com.gh