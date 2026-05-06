Police have declared 30-year-old Prince Krah wanted in connection with the murder of two individuals at Saki near Tema Golf City on 1 May 2026

The suspect is believed to be in hiding, with intelligence pointing to possible locations in Kakusunanka or the Kamina Barracks

Authorities have placed a GH¢100,000 reward for credible information leading to his arrest as the nationwide manhunt intensifies

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Police Service has launched a nationwide manhunt for 30-year-old Prince Krah, who has been declared wanted in connection with the killing of two people at Saki, near Tema Golf City, on 1 May 2026.

According to police information, Krah is suspected to have murdered 45-year-old Ebenezer Kwabena Obiri and 22-year-old Mary Anim, both of whom were found dead with multiple machete wounds.

Police declare Prince Krah wanted for murder at Tema Golf City. Photo credit: @GhPoliceService/X.

Source: Twitter

Reports indicate that the suspect lived in the same residence as the victims.

When was the suspect last seen with the victims?

The police disclosed that Obiri was last seen with Krah on the night of April 30, 2026.

A warrant for the suspect’s arrest has since been secured from the Kpone Magistrate Court, as authorities intensify efforts to locate him.

Krah has been described as dark-skinned, approximately 5.7 feet tall, and heavily built. He was last seen wearing a Lacoste shirt and jeans.

Police believe he may be a military officer and is currently in hiding, with intelligence suggesting he could be in Kakusunanka or at the Kamina Barracks.

The police have announced a reward of GH¢100,000 for credible information leading to the arrest of the suspect and are urging the public to assist with any relevant details.

Read the Police statement on X below:

Source: YEN.com.gh