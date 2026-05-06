Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde were involved in a training ground dispute that reportedly continued into the dressing room ahead of El Clásico

Ongoing tensions at Real Madrid follow earlier incidents involving Antonio Rüdiger and Kylian Mbappé, with no internal sanctions reported

Madrid must beat FC Barcelona to keep the La Liga title race alive, while injuries to Mbappé and Ferland Mendy add further concern

Real Madrid teammates Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde were involved in a dispute during training just four days before Sunday’s El Clásico.

Sources with knowledge of the situation, speaking anonymously as they were not authorised to comment publicly, said the altercation began at the end of a training session on Wednesday and continued into the dressing room.

Valverde, Tchouaméni clash in fiery incident during Real Madrid training

Source: Getty Images

According to The Athletic, tensions have continued to affect preparations within the senior squad ahead of the clash with FC Barcelona.

The latest incident follows a series of reported issues within the camp. Last month, Antonio Rüdiger was involved in a heated dressing room argument with a teammate, for which he later apologised. More recently, Kylian Mbappé had an angry confrontation with a member of staff during training prior to the 1-1 draw against Real Betis on April 24. Neither player is believed to have faced internal disciplinary action.

Several individuals around the club told The Athletic that Mbappé’s behaviour did not go down well within the squad and criticised the club for not taking a stronger stance.

Real Madrid head into Sunday’s Clásico on a four-game unbeaten run in La Liga. However, anything less than a win would hand the title to Barcelona, who sit 11 points ahead of Álvaro Arbeloa’s side with four matches remaining, including this weekend’s fixture.

Madrid could also be without Mbappé, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old had been targeting a return for the Clásico, but Arbeloa said after Sunday’s win over RCD Espanyol that “it might take a bit longer” and added, “we’ll see how Mbappé is this week.”

Ferland Mendy is another injury concern after being forced off just 14 minutes into that victory.

Antonio Rüdiger involved in training ground incident

The Athletic also reported that veteran defender Antonio Rüdiger was also involved in a serious training ground altercation with a first-team player in April.

The report states the incident was triggered by the German defender, leading to a heated exchange at Valdebebas last month.

It is further claimed that Rüdiger later apologised for his behaviour and even invited teammates and their families to lunch in an attempt to ease tensions within the squad.

Álvaro Carreras identified as other player

However, a separate report from Onda Cero suggests that the other player involved in the incident was Álvaro Carreras.

According to that version, Rüdiger allegedly slapped the Spanish left-back in the dressing room, with the incident said to have taken place between Madrid’s matches against Deportivo Alavés and Real Betis.

Carreras, a 2025 summer signing, has recently fallen out of favour under Arbeloa, with Ferland Mendy and Fran García now ahead of him in the left-back pecking order.

With the season still ongoing, the situation is far from ideal for Real Madrid, and the club will be hoping tensions settle before further issues emerge.

Source: YEN.com.gh