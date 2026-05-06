Valverde, Tchouaméni clash in fiery incident during Real Madrid training
- Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde were involved in a training ground dispute that reportedly continued into the dressing room ahead of El Clásico
- Ongoing tensions at Real Madrid follow earlier incidents involving Antonio Rüdiger and Kylian Mbappé, with no internal sanctions reported
- Madrid must beat FC Barcelona to keep the La Liga title race alive, while injuries to Mbappé and Ferland Mendy add further concern
Real Madrid teammates Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde were involved in a dispute during training just four days before Sunday’s El Clásico.
Sources with knowledge of the situation, speaking anonymously as they were not authorised to comment publicly, said the altercation began at the end of a training session on Wednesday and continued into the dressing room.
According to The Athletic, tensions have continued to affect preparations within the senior squad ahead of the clash with FC Barcelona.
The latest incident follows a series of reported issues within the camp. Last month, Antonio Rüdiger was involved in a heated dressing room argument with a teammate, for which he later apologised. More recently, Kylian Mbappé had an angry confrontation with a member of staff during training prior to the 1-1 draw against Real Betis on April 24. Neither player is believed to have faced internal disciplinary action.
Several individuals around the club told The Athletic that Mbappé’s behaviour did not go down well within the squad and criticised the club for not taking a stronger stance.
Real Madrid head into Sunday’s Clásico on a four-game unbeaten run in La Liga. However, anything less than a win would hand the title to Barcelona, who sit 11 points ahead of Álvaro Arbeloa’s side with four matches remaining, including this weekend’s fixture.
Madrid could also be without Mbappé, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old had been targeting a return for the Clásico, but Arbeloa said after Sunday’s win over RCD Espanyol that “it might take a bit longer” and added, “we’ll see how Mbappé is this week.”
Ferland Mendy is another injury concern after being forced off just 14 minutes into that victory.
Antonio Rüdiger involved in training ground incident
The Athletic also reported that veteran defender Antonio Rüdiger was also involved in a serious training ground altercation with a first-team player in April.
The report states the incident was triggered by the German defender, leading to a heated exchange at Valdebebas last month.
It is further claimed that Rüdiger later apologised for his behaviour and even invited teammates and their families to lunch in an attempt to ease tensions within the squad.
Álvaro Carreras identified as other player
However, a separate report from Onda Cero suggests that the other player involved in the incident was Álvaro Carreras.
According to that version, Rüdiger allegedly slapped the Spanish left-back in the dressing room, with the incident said to have taken place between Madrid’s matches against Deportivo Alavés and Real Betis.
Carreras, a 2025 summer signing, has recently fallen out of favour under Arbeloa, with Ferland Mendy and Fran García now ahead of him in the left-back pecking order.
With the season still ongoing, the situation is far from ideal for Real Madrid, and the club will be hoping tensions settle before further issues emerge.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@yen.com.gh.