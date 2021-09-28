Plans are underway to buy a new Presidential jet – Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications at the Jubilee house has stated that plans are underway to buy a new presidential jet

He said it has become necessary because the recent one is not appropriate for foreign travels

Eugene Arhin added that, the old one does not have enough capacity

Accra - Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has stated that plans are underway to procure a new presidential jet for Ghana.

According to a report filed by Pulse.com.gh, Arhin said the procurement of the jet has become necessary because the current presidential jet is not adequate for the President's foreign travels.

Eugene Arhin stated that Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, has already started the process to procure the jet.

Akufo-Addo descending from the presidential jet

Source: Facebook

“... when the government of Kufuor left office in 2008, it had procured two jets – the current Falcon and a bigger one, but for some reason, the bigger jet was canceled, and we were left with just one... government is already in the process of getting a bigger jet for use”, he disclosed.

The government had explained that the current presidential jet was not convenient for official trips, as it couldn’t take more numbers, and had limited facilities for the comfort of a president.

How much Akufo-Addo spent to rent a private jet?

The issue of the Presidential jet became topical after NDC MP for North Tongu, Ablakwa, revealed that president Akufo-Addo spent Ghc2.8m on a private jet on his trips to France and South Africa in May.

Okudzeto Ablakwa accused Akufo-Addo of wasting taxpayer’s money on hiring luxurious jets for his foreign trips instead of using the existing presidential jet.

Recently, Ablakwa again blew the whistle on the cost involved in Akufo-Addo's trip to Germany in August.

In a post sighted on his Facebook page, Ablakwa stated that the total cost of the president’s recent trips amount to the colossal tune of US$574,000.00, pegged at $ 14,000.00 an hour

What did Nitiwul say in defense of renting the luxurious jet?

Nitiwul justified Akufo-Addo's usage of the private jet for his trips abroad.

He said the safety of Akufo-Addo must be the ultimate factor in deciding the type of aircraft he uses for his trips abroad.

Answering questions on the floor of parliament, he said the current presidential jet has many challenges such as the limited passengers it can carry, the number of times required for refuelling on a trip, and luggage capacity among others.

Nitiwul indicated that the president cannot even take his shower on the aircraft.

He added that when Akufo-Addo is traveling with more than 20 people like he has been doing for business trips, he will need more than just a Falcon.

Source: Yen.com.gh