Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has waded into the conversation about the use of sirens by Members of Parliament (MPs).

In an interview, the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon dismissed the need for sirens while addressing claims made by Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, who believes sirens are essential for politicians.

A Plus, the MP for Gomoa Central, shared his change in perspective during an interview on Joy FM following the 2025 presidential inauguration. He explained that while he was initially opposed to the idea of MPs using sirens, his time in office had altered his stance.

According to him, the demanding schedules of MPs, which often require them to be in multiple places simultaneously, make the use of sirens a necessity.

To highlight his point, A Plus recounted an experience where he had to rely on a motorbike to avoid being late to parliament. He argued that sirens ease the challenges that come with the role, ensuring that MPs can meet their obligations effectively.

John Dumelo, however, said he saw things differently. Speaking after a parliamentary orientation session, Dumelo stated that while he acknowledges that some MPs might genuinely need sirens, he does not consider them essential for himself. This position pleased many Ghanaians, who took to social media to commend him for his humility.

John Dumelo sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

CNNforAfrique commented:

"Bless you Dumelo... Feel the traffic, fix the road, create inner city lanes, fix railway lines."

MrLegendOffici1 reacted:

"MPs never need siren but they rather need to fix the problems that have call for the siren, if they don’t feel how restless 😬 it is to be in traffic, how would they fix they problem??"

Jacob_Nzuma commented:

"John Dumelo has always been real and a man for the people…even after having power he still maintains that low profile and humility. His constituents definitely made the right choice. 🙏"

charllycolegh wrote:

"Dumelo is really admired😍 I pray he delivers to his constituents."

The_Kafui said:

"MPs are servants not lords. Feel the problems with your people first hand, that way you would be promoted to fix them ASAP. If the traffic is not flowing, don't skip it, stay it with them and fix it next day. "

A Plus slammed for sleeping in parliament

A Plus was in the news again recently after being accused of sleeping in parliament by social media users.

Photos that circulated online showed A Plus in a position that suggested that he had been overcome by the spirit of sleep.

YEN.com.gh reported that this did not sit well with many people.

