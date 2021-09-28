It seems the feud between Afia Schwar and Ayisha Modi is not ending now as Ayisha has released two photos of Afia Schwar being kissed and fondled by a boy she is older than.

In one of the photos Ayisha shared, Afia was captured standing in front of the ‘small boy’, who was holding her right breast.

In the other photo, the same small boy is seen kissing Afia Schwar.

Ayisha leaked these photos on her Instagram page with a caption that Afia Schwar and her cohorts, Diamond Appiah, and Tracey Boakye, were always jumping from one man to the other.

She said they were also into dating married men and just any man they come across.

Ayisha muted her comment section to prevent anyone from commenting on the photos.

Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwar fight

For reasons best known to them, Afia Schwar and Ayisha Modi have made headlines for controversial reasons.

Ayisha had released screenshots of how Afia used to beg her for money, and also claimed that Schwar came to her house at midnight to initiate her into a cult but she refused.

Schwar has also spilled secrets she claimed Ayisha Modi told her about Rev. Obofour and Moesha, as well as about Stonebowy and his wife Louisa.

Ayisha again spilled secrets she once shared with Afia Schwar on how Tracey Boakye snatched her former best friend, Akua GMB’s husband, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Caught in matrimonial bed with another man by her husband

Meanwhile, almost every Ghanaian knows how Afia Schwar’s former husband, Lawrence Abrokwa, caught her in bed with a ‘blanket’ man.

Abrokwa caught the two in their matrimonial home and threatened to disfigure Afia Schwar’s face in an acid attack if she does not confess.

