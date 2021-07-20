Ayisha Modi has alleged that Afia Schwar came to her home to convince her to join an occult group

According to her, she refused to join the group when the offer was made

Afia Schwar and Ayisah Modi have been at each other's throats in their brewing beef

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ayisha Modi popularly known as She Loves Stonebwoy, has taken a swipe at TV and radio m personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwar.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Ayisha Modi alleged that Afia Schwar wanted to get her to join an occult group.

While driving in town in the USA, Ayisha Modi claimed that Afia Schwar came to her house at 3am to ask her to join an occult group.

Afia Schwar came to my house at 3am to initiate me into occult group - Ayisha Modi hits back

Source: Instagram

Ayisha Modi continued that she turned down the request knowing full well what Afia Schwar is capable of.

The outspoken social commentator said Afia Schwar was not to be trusted because she changed men every 2 days.

She went on to add that she had video evidence of the time that Afia Schwar wanted her (Modi) to join the said occult group.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ayisha Modi then descended on Afia Schwar's parents and used unprintable words on them in their ongoing social media beef.

In a related development, popular TV and radio personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwarzenegger, has spat venom on Ayisha Modi famed as She Loves Stonebwoy.

In a subtle reply to Ayisha following a video, Afia Schwar indicated that Ayisha Modi was warming the bed of a cheating pastor to be able to raise money for rent.

Afia Schwar continued that the said pastor's wife was withdrawing from the outspoken social media commentator because she was too loud.

YEN.com.gh early reported that the founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has reacted to backlash in the wake of his two failed football prophecies.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Badu Kobi who was preaching at what looked like a Sunday service, explained the reasons for the incident.

Before jumping to the explanation, however, the man of God said there was no prophet on earth who had all his prophecies correct.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh