Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Sly, has had his works noticed by a well-known award scheme

He has been nominated in the Best DJ category at this year's edition of AFRIMA

DJ Sly happens to be the only Ghanaian DJ in the category

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian disc jockey and producer, Gideon Alorgbey, popularly known as DJ Sly, has been nominated in the Best African DJ category, for the 2021 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

DJ Sly over the past years has extended his tentacles across Africa with UDS Music, a record label he owns which has seen him venturing into music and featuring acts like Teni, Skales, Ice Prince and East Africa’s top singer Eddy Kenzo.

The DJ who recently linked up with Grammy award-winning singer, Angelique Kidjo, has also worked with other top musicians like Stonebwoy, Skales, Wendy Shay, Fameye, Daphne, VVIP, Ckay, DopeNation and more.

Ghana's DJ Sly sets enviable record with AFRIMA 2021 nomination. Source: Instagram/@iamdjsly

Source: Instagram

Among the nominees announced, DJ Sly who is the only Ghanaian in his category has been nominated together with other DJs from Nigerian, Algeria, Angola, Tanzania, South Africa and Cote d’Ivoire.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

This year’s award ceremony will be broadcast live from Lagos on 84 TV stations in 109 countries from November 19 to November 21, 2021.

Ghana's DJ Sly sets enviable record with AFRIMA 2021 nomination. Source: Bella Naija

Source: Instagram

Speaking about artistes and music, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that multiple award-winning Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy, has been spotted in a new video singing Black Sherif's Second Sermon song word for word.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the On The Low hitmaker was seen seated in a dimly lit room as he relaxed.

Black Sherif's song was heard playing in the background as Burna Boy nodded his head in enjoyment.

Moving away from music into movies, it was earlier reported that actress Rosemond Alade Brown, famed as Akuapem Poloo, has been spotted in a new video dancing wildly in front of a group of people during an evening event.

The actress who was seen wearing a pair of jeans beneath a long-sleeved shirt appeared to have been tasked to entertain the crowd.

She was seen in the video dancing wildly to the viewing pleasure of the people who had gathered at the programme.

Source: Yen