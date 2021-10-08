Kumawood actor Big Akwes has escalated his feud with Lil Win to blogger Zionfelix

He has accused the blogger of involving himself in his feud with Lil Win and supporting him

Big Akwes has sent a stern warning to Zionfelix and used unprintable words at him

Kumawood actor Big Akwes is not ending his feud with colleague actor Lil Win any time soon.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he has criticised Lil Win again and this time dragged blogger Zionfelix into their fight.

In the video, Big Akwes accused Zionfelix of trying to defend and cover up for Lil Win when he knows that he is clearly in the wrong.

According to him, Zionfelix shared a video of him and Lil Win recently and indicated in that caption that it was ungrateful on the part of Big Akwes to attack Lil Win after he was featured in the comic actor’s video.

However, Big Akwes is very angry and said the video was shot two years ago when he had no issue with Lil Win.

He sent a strong warning to Zionfelix to be very careful with his tactics or else he would direct his anger at him.

Big Akwes looks very furious in the video and went on to warn that people should be able to tell Lil Win the truth when he misbehaves than to make things look everything is alright.

Big Akwes' fight with Lil Win

Earlier, Big Akwes accused Lil Win of killing the talents of other actors and actresses.

He alleged that Lil Win is evil and known widely in the movie industry as one who buries the talents of others, especially young actors and actresses.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Big Akwes said Lil Win’s evil mechanism works in a way that he targets rising actors and actresses, lures them with big money, and as soon as he features them in a movie, their end in the movie industry comes.

He further accused Lil Win of destroying the marriage of one movie producer and his wife.

According to him, the producer is bitter and waiting for the right time to attack Lil Win in a way that he would cry blood.

