Ghanaian musician King Paluta has finally commented on the incident which happened in London in June 2025

The award-winning rapper insulted his female fan in the new video, which bloggers have shared on Instagram

Some social media users stated that the Kumasi-based rapper had too much pride after watching the viral video

Ghanaian rapper King Paluta has finally spoken about the viral incident that occurred at his All-White Boat Party in London in June 2025.

The 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards Best New Artist and Best Hiplife Song winner insulted a female fan during what has been described as his worst performance since he rose to the limelight.

King Paluta finally speaks after insulting a female fan at a recent concert in London, sparking further criticism from Ghanaians online. Photo credit: @kingpaluta.

King Paluta speaks after insulting UK fan

Ghanaian rapper Thomas Adjei Wireko, popularly known as King Paluta, attempted to justify his actions by explaining that he had endured constant bullying and insults from fans.

In an interview with Zionfelix, the Makoma hit-maker admitted that what he did to the female fan was wrong and that he would never encourage his child to behave the same way.

He angrily stated that important personalities respect and bow down to him, but the lady, who has a bad fashion sense, provoked him, and he could not take it anymore.

King Paluta also emphasised that he has blood running through his veins and would not tolerate such behaviour again.

Reactions after King Paluta insults UK fan

Some social media users have commented on King Paluta's latest interview, where he mocked the UK fan for wearing a fake wig in a viral video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Ike Kwame stated:

"King Paluta shouldn’t have discussed the lady again after admitting that he went overboard. Wasn’t necessary to speak about the wig. She could’ve used the money to buy new/nice wig, but opted to buy your ticket rather. Wrong is wrong, my man. Know the country and the industry you are working in. You know where I’m coming from, but I will end here. Much love. We Kumasi. we forever love you, but your fan base isn’t just Kumasi."

mzzmaya77 stated:

"I have even forgotten about him … all I see is pride."

terrordearchangel commented:

"Woagyimi aama ne kasa 3gyimi."

diamondowusuwaa stated:

"That Ashanti blood 🩸 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

King Paluta takes heat from Ghanaian fans after a viral clash with a fan in the UK. Photo credit: @kingpaluta.

ayis.ha_95 stated:

"I think this is his lookalike 😂😂😂."

iamedemprince stated:

"Bro, you should have respect for women; you shouldn’t have even spoken about it."

rex_boat commented:

"Yeah, but you did a diss song and all. Ɛbroo wo so a look away eeh. Why did you even look her direction? That was so bad. Chale, people are going through it abroad oo. You might see us as angry when we’re clearly not. The mind burst basaaaa. He should’ve apologised."

kwamezack_ stated:

"He has learnt his lesson. Ghanaian please let’s forgive him."

kingaki_pongattah commented:

"Pride comes before the fall."

King Paluta blasts fan at London event

Earlier this year, Kumasi-based rapper King Paluta went viral after he insulted a fan in London for allegedly not vibing to his song.

He called out the pretty lady over her choice of hairstyle at his sold-out event, which sparked conversation on different social media platforms.

According to reports, some attendees attempted to calm him down, but the rapper was visibly furious during his performance.

Bullgod blasts King Paluta after UK incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, also known as Bullgod, a Ghanaian artist manager, who criticised King Palula and claimed that his career is over.

The rapper insulted a female fan in London, with some social media users commenting on the former manager of Shatta Wale and his open assessment of the musician's behaviour.

