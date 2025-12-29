Barcelona have ruled out signing a top Premier League star in the January 2026 transfer window

The La Liga champions are exploring other options to strengthen their squad instead of pursuing the EPL player

Speculation linking the leading Premier League star to Barcelona has been officially denied by the club

Barcelona have reportedly decided that they will not pursue Aston Villa defender Pau Torres in the winter transfer window, despite earlier reports linking the 28-year-old Spanish international with a move to La Liga.

The reigning champions are looking to strengthen their centre-back options following Andreas Christensen’s long-term knee injury, but Torres is not on their shortlist.

Since joining Aston Villa from Villarreal for £35 million in July 2023, Torres has had a mixed spell, battling fitness issues while making nearly 100 appearances and contributing two goals and three assists.

Although his performances have attracted attention from top clubs and rumours suggested he might return to Spain, Barcelona have ruled out negotiations, meaning Torres will remain at Villa for the rest of the 2025/26 season, as The Hard Tackle stated.

Despite the speculation, Torres will continue to focus on his role at Aston Villa, where he has steadily progressed over the last two and a half years, aiming to maintain form and consistency in the Premier League.

Pau Torres' career stats

Pau Torres has established himself as a consistent centre‑back across Spanish and English football. He began his senior career with Villarreal’s B team in 2016 before progressing to the first team, where he made 173 competitive appearances and scored 12 goals over several seasons, as noted by Wikipedia.

During the 2018–19 campaign, he spent a season on loan at Málaga, adding 38 appearances and one goal. In July 2023, Torres moved to Premier League side Aston Villa, where he has since featured regularly, making 65 appearances and scoring twice in all competitions.

Across all clubs, he has amassed nearly 300 senior appearances and around 15 goals. Internationally, Torres has represented Spain, earning over 20 caps and scoring once.

Victor Osimhen on Barcelona's wish list

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona are closely monitoring Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, who is currently impressing at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The La Liga champions reportedly view the Napoli forward as an ideal long-term replacement for veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, whose contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Osimhen’s combination of pace, physicality, and clinical finishing has caught the attention of several top European clubs, but Barcelona sees him as a potential cornerstone for their attacking line in the post-Lewandowski era.

With the striker showcasing his talent on one of Africa’s biggest stages, the Blaugrana are said to be tracking his performances closely as they plan for the future.

