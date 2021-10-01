A lady has shown the importance of marrying a prayerful partner as she went into a prayer session on her husband

At their wedding reception, her husband knelt before her as she prayed that favour and honour will always be his portion

Many social media users who reacted to their video said that they love when people pray, an act that has been so underestimated

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A bride has attracted massive reactions on social media as a short video captured her praying hard for her husband's success.

In the short clip shared by @Instablog9ja on Instagram, the lady held a microphone, placed one hand on her husband's shoulder as the man knelt before her.

The lady's prayer session got many people talking on social media. Photo source: @Instablog9ja

Source: UGC

Nations will come to you

After some speaking in Holy Ghost tongue, the woman said nations will come to him, suggesting that he will be a solution provider and an example to all.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Instruments played in the background as the woman prayed on. She also wished him unending favour.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has attracted over 7,000 comments with more than 80,000 views.

Marry a prayerful partner

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

chukwu_maijem said:

"Good to see people who still so much believe in the power of Prayers. So mich underrated these days."

official_kenny111 said:

"This marriage will last ijn."

phumcute_collections1 said:

"As it should be, Amen to all her prayers."

flipbit2021 said:

"That prayer is important oh. Yash is too much on Instagram."

chymarvel said:

"That is really what we need right now prayers, He will never let us down(God)."

niphemmy20 said:

"Marry a prayerful partner e get why."

Bride bought husband a car

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a woman did the unusual and people cannot just stop talking about her act. On her wedding day, the bride broke stereotypes and gave her husband a brand new car.

In a short video shared online, the man appeared scared as his wife marched him out to the surprise.

Not knowing what was about to happen, he wore a frown as his friends made jest of him. Someone behind the camera said the man does not know what is about to happen.

Source: Yen