With just under 100 days remaining until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, anticipation is steadily building among football fans around the globe.

Once the tournament kicks off, stadiums will be packed, millions will tune in from home, and the world’s biggest stars will compete on the sport’s grandest stage.

The tournament promises weeks of thrilling action, unforgettable moments and intense rivalries as nations battle for football’s most prestigious trophy.

However, while the excitement continues to grow, the reality is that not every player will get the chance to take part in the tournament.

Players who could miss out on the World Cup

For some footballers, injuries suffered during the club season have already ended their hopes of playing at the World Cup. Others remain in a race against time to regain fitness before the competition begins.

Among the players who have already seen their World Cup dream come to an abrupt end is Rodrygo. The Brazilian forward, who plays for Real Madrid, recently suffered a serious knee injury that has ruled him out of both the remainder of the club season and the international tournament.

Medical examinations confirmed that he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury along with a torn outer meniscus in his right knee.

As a result, the attacker will miss the rest of the campaign and will not be available for Brazil national football team when the World Cup begins.

For Rodrygo, who had hoped to represent his country on the global stage, the injury has dealt a devastating blow.

The 2026 edition of the tournament will be historic for several reasons. It will be jointly hosted by three countries - United States, Canada and Mexico - and will feature an expanded format with 48 teams competing.

The competition is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19 and is expected to attract unprecedented global attention.

Rodrygo is not the only player who could miss out due to injury. Several other high-profile footballers have also suffered setbacks that either rule them out completely or leave their participation uncertain.

Juan Foyth

One such player is Juan Foyth. The defender, who represents Argentina national football team, confirmed that he will not be able to take part in the tournament after suffering a torn left Achilles tendon in January 2026. The injury means he will miss the chance to help Argentina defend the title they won at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Jack Grealish

England could also be without one of their key attacking players. Jack Grealish sustained an injury during a match against Everton earlier in the year, just as he appeared to be rediscovering his best form. The forward underwent surgery to treat a stress fracture in his left foot, which has significantly reduced his chances of being fit in time to represent the England national football team at the World Cup.

Mikel Merino

Spain may also face a selection dilemma involving Mikel Merino. The Arsenal midfielder is currently recovering from surgery after suffering a fracture in his right foot. Although he is undergoing rehabilitation and working hard to return to action, his availability remains uncertain. Reports indicate that he is still unable to put full weight on the injured foot, though he is determined to recover in time to be considered for the Spain national football team squad.

Marc-André ter Stegen

Germany also has concerns over the fitness of their first-choice goalkeeper, Marc-André ter Stegen. After falling behind in the pecking order at FC Barcelona under coach Hansi Flick, Ter Stegen joined Girona FC on loan in search of regular playing time. Unfortunately, just two matches into his loan spell he suffered a serious hamstring tear in his left leg, casting doubt over whether he will be fully fit in time for the tournament.

Takumi Minamino

Elsewhere, the Japan national football team is also anxiously monitoring the recovery of Takumi Minamino. The attacking midfielder sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while playing for AS Monaco in December 2025. Recovering from an ACL injury can take many months, leaving his chances of appearing at the World Cup far from certain.

Injuries are an unavoidable part of professional football, but their timing can be especially cruel when a major international tournament is approaching. With the World Cup drawing closer and hopes running high, these setbacks are particularly painful for the players involved. Instead of representing their countries on the field, many may be forced to watch from the sidelines.

