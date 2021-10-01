Medikal has shared a video of his special mother with his daughter, Island Frimpong

The video had Island grabbing a microphone and trying to sing as she played with her dad

Shatta Wale and others have reacted to the heartwarming video of Baby Island

Fella Makafui and Medikal's daughter, Island Frimpong, maybe only a year old but she is already showing signs of a likeness for music.

In a new video, the little girl has been spotted trying to while spending time with her father at home.

The video shared on Medikal's Instagram page showed the rapper holding a small microphone and shouting 'whaa gwaan'.

Medikal and Fella's daughter with a microphone Photo source: @amgmedikal

Baby Island swiftly grabbed the microphone from her father's hand and mimicked his speech. She later tried to sing.

Medikal then took back the microphone telling his baby girl to cool down for him to sing the chorus.

The excited little girl tried to grab the microphone from her father's hand again to 'sing.'

Reactions

Medikal's video stirred loads of reactions with Shatta Wale and many others taking to the comment section to share their opinions.

Below are some of the comments as sighted by YEN.com.gh:

shattawalenima said:

"Please leave the mic for my grand dawta ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

hellovybes_ said:

"Island started already. can’t wait for Ghana Celine Dion ."

mizz_esi said:

"@islandfrimpong Dancehall queen in the making ❤️❤️ @fellamakafui ."

o_two_official said:

"Ala best female rapper coming ."

big_hoover said:

"@amgmedikal ft @islandfrimpong can’t wait for this collab."

Island walks for the first time

Meanwhile, the one-year-old recently took her first walking steps without any help leaving the mother and fans excited.

In a video shared on Island's Instagram page, she was seen walking inside her room. After taking a few steps, Island went straight to hold her baby crib.

The little girl looked so happy as she moved about in the room full of her ever-beautiful smiles.

Island celebrates her 1st birthday

Island first steps have come just about one month after she turned a year old. As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Island turned one on August 30.

To celebrate the big day, rapper Medikal took to social media to share some homemade videos of his daughter.

One of the videos showed the young princess nibbling on what looked like a fried egg as she stood in the plush living room of her parents.

Another video saw the little girl chewing bread while hanging from her mother's shoulder in what looked like a closet.

