The actress' photos have her spending quality time with one of her daughters at a children's playground

Nadia's fans have been amazed by the growth of the six-year-old girl who is almost as tall as her mother

Actress Nadia Buari has shared a new set of photos with one of her four daughters on social media.

The photos shared on the actress' Instagram page show her and the adorable girl on a playground having fun.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the little girl wore a black t-shirt over a pair of jeans shorts while sitting on a 'merry go round'.

One of Nadia Buari's daughters is almost as tall as her Photo source: @iamnadiabuari

Nadia, who also wore a t-shirt over a pair of trousers, stood beside her daughter as she tried to go on a ride. The mother planted a kiss on the daughter before leaving her hand.

Sharing the photos, Nadia indicated that her daughter is a part of her she will forever need:

"The part of me I’ll forever need. ❤️ #obsessed," her caption read.

Fans surprised

The girl's stature and quick growth in the photos have amazed some of her mother's followers. Many of them took to the comment section to react.

Below are some of the comments as sighted by YEN.com.gh:

nanaakua508 wanted the food Nadia was feeding her children:

"De food dey are eating I want sm...... Herrrrrr God is wonderful."

phenomenal_susan was wondering if the girl's growth was magic:

"Is it magic or they’re really grown?"

therealballars said:

"The youngsta is all grown now. #ProudMamaNadia❤️."

tay_summers said:

"Awwwww❤️❤️ she’s so big."

nancyspikes showered praise on Nadia:

"The best Mum in the world and smartest woman alive I love you dear how you keep your kids off social media even as grown as they have become u make sure their faces are hidden...You are a great mentor to good women like us...Much love."

Nadia flaunts beautiful home

The latest photos of Nadia come after she recently gave fans a peek into her home in lovely photos.

The mother of four daughters was seen showing off her plush and classy living room in the photos.

Many of Nadia's followers who were impressed with her home showered her with praises.

