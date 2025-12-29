Kylian Mbappé brought a dose of global stardom to Cameroon’s blockbuster showdown with Côte d’Ivoire at the 2025 AFCON after being spotted in the stands

The Real Madrid superstar had earlier taken in Morocco’s thrilling 1-1 draw with Mali in Rabat

YEN.com.gh explains Mbappé’s presence in Marrakech to watch Cameroon’s headline clash, despite initially being invited to the competition by Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé has been making waves at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), capturing attention with his presence.

Invited by his close friend and Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi, the French star has immersed himself in the continent’s premier football event, embracing the atmosphere and the high-quality matches unfolding across Morocco.

Kylian Mbappe makes second appearance at AFCON 2025, watching the Cameroon vs Ivory Coast match. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty Images and @TouchlineX/X.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappé’s AFCON journey began at the Stade Prince Moulay Hassan in Rabat, where he witnessed Morocco’s Group A clash against Mali on December 26, 2025.

Although Hakimi remained on the bench that day, Mbappé enjoyed the thrilling contest, which ended in a 1-1 draw, according to beIN Sports.

Just two days later, Mbappé was spotted in Marrakech attending another high-stakes fixture between continental heavyweights Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire.

Like the earlier game, this encounter also finished in a draw, with both teams sharing the spoils.

Below is a video of Mbappe watching Cameroon's game:

But why would Mbappé follow the Indomitable Lions and the Elephants despite being primarily in Morocco to support Hakimi and the host nation?

Mbappe’s appearance at Cameroon's match explained

The answer lies in his family roots. His father, Wilfried Mbappé, hails from Cameroon, a connection the 27-year-old has proudly embraced.

In 2023, Kylian made a high-profile visit to his father’s homeland, touring the village of Djebale near Douala and engaging with local communities through his Inspired by KM foundation.

Kylian Mbappe waves at the teeming crowd on his maiden visit to Cameroon in 2023. Photo credit: @brfootball/X.

Source: Twitter

The trip celebrated his heritage and reinforced his ties beyond his career as France’s captain.

It remains unclear whether Mbappé will attend Algeria’s final group match against Equatorial Guinea on December 31, another nod to his mixed heritage, as his mother comes from Algeria.

But according to Marca, Mbappé and his Real Madrid colleagues are expected to return to training on December 29, marking a brief pause in their busy schedules.

Football stars gather at AFCON 2025

Mbappé was not the only star in the stands during the Cameroon vs Côte d’Ivoire match.

Real Madrid teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni and Barcelona star Jules Koundé were also spotted in the VIP section, adding further prestige to the event.

Recall that in Algeria’s first game against Sudan, French legend Zinedine Zidane was in the stands with his family to watch his son Luca guard the post for Algeria.

Mbappe's presence at AFCON underscores the tournament’s growing global importance, shining a spotlight on the continent’s passion and talent through the eyes of one of the world’s biggest football names.

Mbappe predicts AFCON 2025 winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappé shared which team he supports to win the 2025 AFCON after watching Morocco play Mali in Rabat.

His choice matches the prediction made by Opta’s supercomputer before the tournament started.

Source: YEN.com.gh